Rodney Barnes and Edu Menna Create a New Alice Cooper #1 Comic

Yesterday, we had news of a graphic novel from The Who. Today, Alice Cooper is getting back into comic books. Not for the first time, he had a Marvel Comics series in the seventies, there was the Last Temptation with Neil Gaiman and Michael Zulli in the nineties, and more recently a couple of series from Dynamite. And that's where a new series is coming from with Alice Cooper #1 in October.

And now it's Rodney Barnes and Edu Menna, with covers from Barnes' fellow Killadelphia Eisner nominee Jason Shawn Alexander, Stuart Sayger, Andrew Mangum and the photo cover of Alice Cooper himself. And launching from Dynamite Entertainment in October.

In this new tale of terror, legendary rock acts are being attacked by demonic forces and Alice starts to notice some of his own fans happen to be… undead. According to Barnes: "The forces of evil are looking for a different entry point to dealing with the forces of light. The conflict is driven by envy on the musical front, but there's something more insidious beneath it all." The writer/producer of The Boondocks, My Wife and Kids, and Winning Time: The Story of the Los Angeles Lakers was well aware of Alice Cooper's pulse-pounding music. "He used to come on a lot of talk shows and such and was a prominent figure on the radio stations my mom listened to. She bought a lot of Alice's albums and I listened to them. "School's Out," "I'm Eighteen," and "No More Mr. Nice Guy" stand out as tracks I dug. I was also attracted to his look and stage presence." Among the start-studded crew of cover artists for this series is Barnes' frequent collaborator from their hit comic series Killadelphia, Jason Shawn Alexander. Plus, the incredibly talented Stuart Sayger and Andrew Mangum join in, along with a photo cover of the bombastic lead singer and a blank cover so fans can get original sketches done. And all of these covers will be cardstock!

