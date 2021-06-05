Rorschach Tells a Funny Joke in Rorschach #9 [Preview]

Rorschach #9 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, continuing DC Comics' authorised spinoff of Watchmen by Tom King and Jorge Fornes. In this preview, we get a glimpse back at a scene from the past between Laura Cummings and Wil Myerson, as Rorshach manages to crack Cummings up with a joke. The real joke, of course, is that any self-respecting comic book creators would agree to participate in one of these Watchmen cash-ins while pretending to be fans of Alan Moore's work, knowing how DC mistreated Moore and essentially stole the Watchmen rights from its creators. That one is hilarious! Check out the preview below.