Rose Besch Returns to Boom- Mighty Morphin Key First Cover Appearance

Bleeding Cool was the first to predict that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 would be a rapid sell out, not only due to the new Ranger first appearance but also the ten X-Force #1-inspired trading cards. And as usual, we were correct. Despite a $10 price point, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 sold out the day of release and a second print featuring a Death Ranger design cover by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II artist Dan Mora.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 is also receiving rave reviews, averaging a 9.1 review rating on ComicBookRoundUp.com, and effusive praise from the diehard Ranger fanbase for longtime Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott's swan song on the franchise. Well, sort of, because he's still writing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II debuting at the end of the year.

In any case, it has generated some terrific goodwill and momentum for Boom, Parrott, Mora, and incoming writer Melissa Flores to go into Hasbro's annual, virtual Pulse Con on its second day today. Which is rather fortunate given that the new "recharged" era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers kicks off in issue #101. And at the event yesterday, Boom revealed a brand new variant cover for the issue by red hot cover artist Rose Besch.

Besch debuted as a cover artist in 2015, fittingly at Boom, with a variant cover on their Bee & PuppyCat series (now streaming on Netflix). When Besch's career took off last year, that cover for Bee & PuppyCat #9 skyrocketed in price on the aftermarket and still routinely sells for between $75 to $110… if you can find a copy. Other covers by Besch like her Spider-Woman #9 variant fetches over $300 graded and Wonder Woman: Black and Gold #5 routinely fetch over $200 graded and nearly as much ungraded on the aftermarket.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 will mark Besch's first cover for publisher Boom since 2015. Will it follow her earlier covers and hit triple digits as well on eBay?

It seems likely given the subject of Besch's cover, or rather one of them… because Boom is offering two variations. The open-to-order revealed variant features the most recognizable of Ranger Big Bads (although Lord Drakkon may be giving her a run for her money at this point) – Rita Repulsa. And while that one is sure to be popular, the speculator play is absolutely on the 1-in-100 variant incentive which features the first cover appearance of Mistress Vile.

As revealed at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Rita Repulsa is getting a makeover a la Tommy Oliver into Lord Drakkon and will emerge in the recharged era as Mistress Vile. We've previously pointed out Boom's track record of introducing new characters into the Rangerverse to great success including Drakkon, the Omega Rangers, Ranger Slayer, and others. This key first cover appearance combined with Besch's proven heat as a cover artist and the high ratio makes this likely to pop on the aftermarket at release. Fortunately, Bleeding Cool is here to remind you to pre-order Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 ahead of Final Order Cutoff on Monday, October 3rd as a public service. Cheers!