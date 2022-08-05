Will You Buy Multiple Power Rangers #100 for the Cards Like X-Force #1

As Bleeding Cool first reported back in April when publisher Boom Studios kicked off their "Charge to 100" event, next month that charge will finally reach its conclusion. Thanks to the use of "legacy numbering," Boom's current two series featuring everyone's favorite "teenagers with attitude" – Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers – are recombining into the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers at issue #100. And not only is the milestone issue a double-sized issue which brings back artists from the last 100 issues, but Boom is bringing back 90s nostalgia of a different sort…

Because each of the open-to-order covers of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 will ship polybagged with one of ten trading cards featuring the most popular Rangers on them. The art by Kris Anka revealed today is a clear homage to Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza's X-Force #1. The cards are evenly intermixed just like they were back in 1991, meaning if you want a complete set of trading cards you'll need to pick up 10 copies… or 11 if you want a copy to read. And just like X-Force #1, the cards will include two "rookie" cards for Ranger Slayer and Lord Drakkon – so-called because the two characters have never appeared on a trading card before. As we reported last year, the Deadpool "rookie" trading card from 1991 is a highly sought-after collectible.

That being said, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 differs from X-Force #1 because each polybagged comic will also come with an exclusive art print by Once & Future's Dan Mora… well, that and the fact it has twice as many trading cards to collect.

And that's before you get to the incentive covers, which include cover artists like Mike Del Mundo, Tyler Kirkham, and InHyuk Lee… the latter two featuring depictions of the red hot nonbinary Death Ranger.

Issue #100 is also the final chapter of longtime Power Rangers architect Ryan Parrott's story before the series gets a new creative team in the form of Melissa Flores, whose Dead Lucky launched from Image this week, and longtime Firefly artist Simona di Gianfelice. But Ranger fans will reunite with Parrott when he teams up with Mora on the much anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II in December.

And with Boom announcing at Diamond's Retailer Appreciate Lunch at Comic-Con that the Charge to 100 has been causing each subsequent issue of Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers to increase, along with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to trend on Twitter multiple times over the Comic-Con weekend, there's significant heat heading into Monday when retailers will finalize their orders for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100. Will they order enough for diehard Power Rangers fans to complete their sets of trading cards?

We'll know soon enough. In the meantime, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 and its ten newly revealed trading cards FOCs this coming Monday, August 8th.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220308

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, Moises Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, Miguel Mercado (A/CA) Dan Mora

A legacy that began in Go Go Power Rangers finally converges here as CHARGE TO 100 reaches its milestone issue-and kicks off brand new beginnings! Rangers fans will not want to miss Ryan Parrott's FINAL issue on the main series, joined by a superstar lineup of returning artists including Dan Mora, Marco Renna, Moisés Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, and Miguel Mercado! News of a deadly threat reaches the team-one that threatens every Ranger and Earth, and even a home long since destroyed.

As the climactic battle against unspeakable enemies unfolds, the lines between friend and foe blur, and difficult decisions await even the strongest of Rangers. The epic culmination of a story years in the making! In the spirit of fan favorite issues like the landmark X-Force #1, each copy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 (Covers A-D only) also contains 1 of 11 collectible trading cards, with art by Kris Anka, and designs by Dylan Todd, featuring your favorite Rangers and villains and an exclusive art print!In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $9.99