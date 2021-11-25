Wonder Woman Black And Gold #6 Blows Up On eBay

Wonder Woman Black And Gold has been a bit of a surprise hit for DC Comics, an anthology featuring Wonder Woman tales by top artistic talent in a limited colour palette has followed Superman: Red, White And Blue, Batman Black And White, and Harley Quinn: Black White And Red. But it seems to have caught some retailers by surprise.

Which is how the Wonder Woman Black and Gold #6 1:25 variant cover by David Nakayama has sold copies on eBay for over $125, the week it was published. Bleeding Cool contributor Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics will be very happy with that sale. But could he have gotten more?

Here's how the comic book this week was solicited – good luck finding copies on the comic store shelves, I'm sure there may be one or two out there still. And all you need are a pair of attentive eyes…

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #6

Written by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, LIAM SHARP,

CHRISTOS GAGE, SHEENA HOWARD, and more!

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, LIAM SHARP,

KEVIN MAGUIRE, JAMAL CAMPBELL, and more!

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$5.99 | 40 PGS| 6 of 6 | Prestige Format

ON SALE 11/23/21 Nothing gold can stay including this remarkable celebration of Wonder Woman beautifully presented in her signature colors! It all concludes, featuring our hero saving a life that will in turn save thousands, a superhero climate crisis, a body swap with one of her greatest villains, and more!