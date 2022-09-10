Will Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 Sell Out Over Sister Supernova?

Last week, Bleeding Cool pointed out that Power Rangers Unlimited: Death Ranger #1 had sold out and gone to a second printing. Clearly, Boom Studios not printing enough copies. But there is form here.

Boom Studios has a long history of introducing new characters to Power Rangers, which catch hold with fans and end up appearing in action figures, video games, board games, and other aspects of the franchise. Lord Drakkon, the Omega Rangers, Ranger Slayer, and the mashups of the original Rangers with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are just a few of the characters that originated in the Boom comic books.

Well, early signs point to their latest addition to the Rangerverse – the Death Ranger – joining this rarified air. Bleeding Cool previously reported on the announcement of the new non-binary character capturing the imaginations (and thirst) online. Now, the character's standalone $7.99 special, Power Rangers Unlimited: Death Ranger #1, has sold out the week of on-sale and Boom is rushing back to a second printing with a new character design cover by artist Dan Mora.

Not only is the issue sold out, but it's already making waves in the aftermarket with Covrprice.com putting it on their Weekly Top 10 list alongside Image's hit series, Eight Billion Genies. The collector site reports "11 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 156%, with a high sale of $85 for a raw copy and a near mint, fair market value of $52" of the 1-in-25 full art incentive variant by Derrick Chew. We found sold copies on eBay ranging from $40 to $60 with the high sale at $85 as well.

Meanwhile, copies of the open-to-order main cover are selling at 50% above up to double cover price. And the 616 Comics retailer exclusive by John Giang is fetching $25 consistently.

And while Power Rangers Unlimited: Death Ranger #1 is the first full cover appearance, it's not because this is the first appearance of Death Ranger… that happened in the main Power Rangers series with a first cameo appearance in issue #21 and a first full appearance in #22. Both of these key issues are still available on the aftermarket for just above cover price, but likely not for long as Death Ranger rises to prominence. And while Power Rangers Unlimited: Death Ranger by Paul Allor, Kath Lobo, and Anna "Kekovsky" Chandra is the first dedicated story exploring the mysterious new character's origin and revealing the original Omega Rangers, what might be driving the excitement around this issue is the first appearance of another character – Sister Supernova.

Sister Supernova has been described as a "devourer of worlds", or to put it simply – she's the Rangerverse version of Galactus. And more importantly, it's her actions in the issue that end up causing the creation of the Death Ranger, who as we understand it, will play a major role in this month's milestone Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100. Expect that this Death Ranger heat will carry over and build as super Power Ranger fans chase those X-Force #1-style collectible trading cards. We predict another Power Rangers sell-out announcement at the end of the month.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100, doubles as longtime Ranger writer Ryan Parrott's final double-sized issue is also shipping with 10 limited edition trading cards and a print featuring Dan Mora's main cover, inserted in the middle of each copy of the open-to-order covers.

As part of Parrott's swan song, Bleeding Cool also understands that a Ranger will leave the group and a new Ranger will make a first appearance in this issue. Your guess is as good as mine as to who those Rangers are. But Ranger first appearances and changes to the status quo have worked out pretty well in the past with popular characters like Lord Drakkon, Ranger Slayer, the Omega Rangers, and quite a few others that have made their way into action figures, video games, and more so this seems like a decent bet. Plus it's exactly the sort of thing you do to set up that new "recharged" era that Boom started teasing at San Diego Comic-Con.

Not only does the milestone issue brings back artists from the last 100 issues, but Boom is bringing back 90s nostalgia of a different sort…

Because each of the open-to-order covers of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 will ship polybagged with one of ten trading cards featuring the most popular Rangers on them. The art by Kris Anka is a clear homage to Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza's X-Force #1. The cards are evenly intermixed just like they were back in 1991, meaning if you want a complete set of trading cards you'll need to pick up 10 copies… or 11 if you want a copy to read. And just like X-Force #1, the cards will include two "rookie" cards for Ranger Slayer and Lord Drakkon – so-called because the two characters have never appeared on a trading card before. As we reported last year, the Deadpool "rookie" trading card from 1991 is a highly sought-after collectible.

That being said, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 differs from X-Force #1 because each polybagged comic will also come with an exclusive art print by Once & Future's Dan Mora… well, that and the fact it has twice as many trading cards to collect.

And that's before you get to the incentive covers, which include cover artists like Mike Del Mundo, Tyler Kirkham, and InHyuk Lee… the latter two featuring depictions of the red hot nonbinary Death Ranger.

Issue #100 is also the final chapter of longtime Power Rangers architect Ryan Parrott's story before the series gets a new creative team in the form of Melissa Flores, whose Dead Lucky launched from Image this week, and longtime Firefly artist Simona di Gianfelice. But Ranger fans will reunite with Parrott when he teams up with Mora on the much anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II in December.

And with Boom announcing at Diamond's Retailer Appreciate Lunch at Comic-Con that the Charge to 100 has been causing each subsequent issue of Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers to increase, along with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to trend on Twitter multiple times over the Comic-Con weekend.

We'll know soon enough.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220308

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, Moises Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, Miguel Mercado (A/CA) Dan Mora

A legacy that began in Go Go Power Rangers finally converges here as CHARGE TO 100 reaches its milestone issue-and kicks off brand new beginnings! Rangers fans will not want to miss Ryan Parrott's FINAL issue on the main series, joined by a superstar lineup of returning artists including Dan Mora, Marco Renna, Moisés Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, and Miguel Mercado! News of a deadly threat reaches the team-one that threatens every Ranger and Earth, and even a home long since destroyed.

As the climactic battle against unspeakable enemies unfolds, the lines between friend and foe blur, and difficult decisions await even the strongest of Rangers. The epic culmination of a story years in the making! In the spirit of fan favorite issues like the landmark X-Force #1, each copy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 (Covers A-D only) also contains 1 of 11 collectible trading cards, with art by Kris Anka, and designs by Dylan Todd, featuring your favorite Rangers and villains and an exclusive art print!In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $9.99