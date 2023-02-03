Rose Guns Days Prequel: Yen Press to Publish Higurashi Creator's Manga Yen Press will be publishing Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife, the prequel to the original Rose Guns Days manga by Ryukishi07, creator of Higurashi When They Cry, with art by Tsuyoshi Takaki

Yen Press announced the acquisition of Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife, the prequel of the original Rose Guns Days manga. From the mind of Ryukishi07, creator of Higurashi When They Cry and Umineko When They Cry, Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife continues to bring impressive world-building, intriguing mystery, and immersive storytelling. The art of Tsuyoshi Takaki keeps readers engaged and unable to take their eyes off this historical crime manga!

Rose Guns Days began life as a visual novel series playable on PC. The alternate universe Gangsters & Guns saga had been adapted into a 12-volume manga series that have also been published by Yen Press. As the synopsis for the original series goes, "After suffering unprecedented disasters in World War II, Japan accepts the American and Allied Forces' terms of unconditional surrender. Now the citizens of a ruined nation, the people of Japan, come together amid an influx of influences and immigrants and–cunningly, carefully–survive…

This is the unrecognizable Japan to which the sharpshooting, sweet-talking womanizer Leo Shishigami returns three years after the war. Against this backdrop, in the spring of 1947, everything is set into motion when Leo meets Rose Haibara, the madam of Club Primavera…"

The new series is a prequel to the main story.

Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife

Original Story by Ryukishi07

Art by Tsuyoshi Takaki

1946, two years after the war ended in Japan. An orphan named Wayne has been hired by District 23's Club Primavera-the base of operations for the brothel alliance vying for power with foreign militaries and the mafia. When a series of murders strike fear and rage in the people of District 23, the prime suspect is none other than Jack, the orphan boy Wayne sees as his brother. Torn between belief and doubt, Wayne struggles to find the answer to the mystery before him-who exactly is Jack? The culprit…or just another victim?"

Ryukishi07, the creator of Higurashi When They Cry, Umineko When They Cry, and the original Rose Guns Days; and Tsuyoshi Takaki bring the prequel to life!

Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife will be available digitally on February 21, 2023, on platforms such as BOOK☆WALKER Global.