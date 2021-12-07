Russell Dauterman Reveals His Destiny Of X Storm Designs

The Destiny Of X titles dropped yesterday. This morning we gave our best guesses as to who is on what. Well, with these designs for Storm by Russell Dauterman, tweeted out, does this suggest that he may be working on the Storm book? Will it be with Al Ewing? Will it be Immortal X-Men or X-Men Red? Will she be leading a team of Arakki X-Men on the planet Mars? Either way, it's a good-looking Storm that reflects the leather look of Storm, and both the mohecan and her more flowing locks. And the X symbol of the nineties too, in Red…

Here is what we were guessing this morning… yesterday, we got the big Destiny Of X tease... and plenty of speculation has arisen from that. Here's some of what has been running around our heads since then…

The missing: Bishop, Rogue, Armor, Sunfire and Polaris. All the New Mutants aside from Sunspot. And might Bryan Hitch be working on some of them for Destiny Of X? He tweeted "I think Leinil missed a few figures…"

The intriguing: Legion has a new form – or is it an old one? Blindfold was a psychic clairvoyant mutant, who saw her impending deaths and committed suicide. Might Moira Mactaggert have forbidden her resurrection at Krakoa, something that is now off the table? Deadpool has been forbidden from Krakoa, might that restriction have been lifted for Destiny Of X?

Juggernaut has another armour upgrade, or at least a paint job. He will be on the Legion Of X team, formerly called Legionaires by Si Spurrier with Nightcrawler, Pixie, Doctor Nemesis, Forgetmenot and Blindfold. And notable recent addition to the books, Somnus, gets a spot appearance. Co-created by Steve Orlando, might he be in Marauders?

Talking of Destiny Of X creative choices, here are our best guesses… given we know Kieron Gillen will be popping by.

X-Men – Gerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz and Javier Pilla

and New Mutants – Vita Ayala and Rod Reis

and Marauders – Steve Orlando

X-Force – still Benjamin Percy ?

? Wolverine – still Benjamin Percy?

Legion Of X – Si Spurrier? Bob Quinn ? Previously teased as Legionnaires?

? Previously teased as Legionnaires? Knights Of X – Tini Howard or Kieron Gillen?

or Kieron Gillen? Immortal X-Men – Tini Howard or Kieron Gillen? And where is Laura Williams ?

? X-Men Red – not Tom Taylor. He tweeted "Sorry. Not involved in this X-Men Red. ". Could this be Al Ewing's book, a new version of SWORD dealing with the Arakkii X-Men, led by Regent of Sol, Storm, and set on the terraformed planet of Mars? Or is the Ewing/Storm book going to be Immortal X-Men?

We also have Sabretooth by Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk, Gambit by Chris Claremont, and Secret X-Men by Tini Howard and Francesco Mobili, otherwise known as Loser X-Men, to run alongside Destiny Of X…