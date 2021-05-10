Somnus, A Mutant Resurrected From The Past For Marvel's Voices: Pride

We told you a while ago that Marvel's Voices: Pride would feature a new hero, designed by Luciano Vecchio. Then we learned he was Somnus – and got a look at the fellow. Now Marvel has announced the full details, he is a mutant from some time ago, who died, and has now been resurrected as part of the X-Men's Krakoan protocols courtesy of The Five. And was co-created by Steve Orlando for Marvel's Voices: Pride with Claudia Aguirre , colourist and artist on Kim & Kim, Morning IN America, Lost On Planet Earth, Quantum Teens Are Go, We Are The Danger, and more, making her Marvel debut.

With the 35th-anniversary-of-the-Marvel-25th-anniversary cover making even more sense, as the character Somnus would have been alive then… and also making more sense of the I Was Somnus tagline from previous previews.

A mutant who had an extraordinary impact on an X-Man long ago, Somnus' powers give him total control of people's dreams, but he was never able to follow his own. Now, Somnus is given a second chance at life, and he's determined to make the most out of it on the thriving mutant nation of Krakoa! With a mesmerizing costume design by artist Luciano Vecchio and unique mutant gifts, it's time for Somnus to step up in a big way and become the hero he was always destined to be. "Somnus, Carl Valentino, is inspired not only by my own family history, but by my experiences with past generations of LGBTQ+ folks from across the country, people I wouldn't have met without comics," Orlando explained. "While there is still plenty of work to do, we've also come a long way as a community. Somnus is a chance to explore how my own late queer relatives may have felt, living in more prejudiced times. He's also a chance to celebrate past generations as a whole and acknowledge the strides we've made that they may not have lived to see. And with the Krakoan era being one of relative utopia for mutantkind, Somnus will bring a fresh perspective, and respectful gut check, to the young mutants of the present who may not know just how hard some had to fight for all mutants have achieved. Within the story and without, Somnus will be a new, complex character carrying a message of respect, power, and vision." "Marvel's Voices: Pride is ticking so many dream assignments for me! On top of doing the cover, a frame variant, and a story that I got to write myself, I also got to design a new queer character introduced in a story written by Steve Orlando," Vecchio said. "I'm so happy to finally collaborate officially with Steve and I fell in love with Somnus' concept and backstory right away. I got some input from him and editor Sarah Brunstad but also a lot of liberty to propose ideas. This time the design process itself felt almost like channeling. I wanted him to have an air of 'man of your dreams,' very charming and human but unreachable at the same time. Some visual elements are a mix of Mod fashion, a bit of Hellfire Gala influence, and a palette based on Etruscan vase art as a nod to the god he's named after." Somnus will also be the star of Luciano Vecchio's celebratory MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 Frame Variant cover! An homage to the iconic Marvel 25th Anniversary covers released in 1985, Somnus takes the spotlight surrounded by some of Marvel's brightest LGBTQ+ heroes. Check out the fully revealed cover below and don't miss this uplifting Marvel story when Somnus makes his first appearance in MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 on June 23rd!