Sam and Twitch: Case Files #19 Preview: Early Case, New Nightmares

Sam and Twitch: Case Files #19 hits stores Wednesday! A cold case resurfaces with sinister new details. New creative team brings fresh horror!

Article Summary Sam and Twitch: Case Files #19 launches October 29th, unveiling a chilling cold case with new sinister clues.

A new creative team explores one of the first Sam and Twitch cases, questioning the original investigation's outcome.

Mystery deepens: Is it a copycat serial killer or a supernatural force haunting Sam and Twitch once more?

A new creative team and a new case for Sam and Twitch! Spawn Universe Editor-In-Chief THOMAS HEALY and celebrated artist VON RANDAL delve into one of the earliest cases in which Sam and Twitch worked together. A case that they knew was solved. Now, after the retirement of a fellow detective, new details come to the surface. Is it the work of a copycat serial killer or something even more sinister and otherworldly?

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #19

Image Comics

0725IM395

0725IM396 – Sam and Twitch: Case Files #19 Don Aguillo Cover – $3.99

(W) Thomas Healy (A) Von Randal (CA) Federico Sabbatini

A new creative team and a new case for Sam and Twitch! Spawn Universe Editor-In-Chief THOMAS HEALY and celebrated artist VON RANDAL delve into one of the earliest cases in which Sam and Twitch worked together. A case that they knew was solved. Now, after the retirement of a fellow detective, new details come to the surface. Is it the work of a copycat serial killer or something even more sinister and otherworldly?

In Shops: 10/29/2025

SRP: $3.99

