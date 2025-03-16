Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: captain america, Sam Wilson

Sam Wilson: Captain America #3 Preview: Trusting Red Hulk? Risky

Sam Wilson: Captain America #3 hits stores this Wednesday, with Cap, Falcon, and Josiah X facing off against Eaglestar's sinister forces. But can Red Hulk be trusted to help them escape?

Captain America, Falcon and the unpredictable Josiah X find themselves at the mercy of the sinister forces running Eaglestar. Their escape may depend on the Red Hulk – but where do his loyalties lie?

Sam Wilson: Captain America #3

by Greg Pak & Evan Narcisse & Eder Messias & Valentine De Landro, cover by Taurin Clarke

Captain America, Falcon and the unpredictable Josiah X find themselves at the mercy of the sinister forces running Eaglestar. Their escape may depend on the Red Hulk – but where do his loyalties lie?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621097800311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621097800321 – SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 JOSH NIZZI MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621097800331 – SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 STEPHEN SEGOVIA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

