Sammi Zhang's Graphic Travelogue, Journaling Through Japan, For 2029

The book is based on Zhang's vibrant, narrative-driven illustrated travel journals from her Japan trips.

23rd Street Books is Macmillan's new adult graphic novel imprint, launched in 2025 to grow the genre.

Upcoming 23rd Street titles feature top creators like Gene Luen Yang and Damon Wayans Jr. alongside Zhang.

Sammi Zhang's planned graphic travelogue Journaling Through Japan has been picked up for publication by editor Tess Banta at graphic novel publisher 23rd Street, who has bought the world rights to Journaling Through Japan for a 2029 release. The deal was arranged by Sammi Zhang's agent, Monica Rodriguez of the Context Literary Agency.

Sammi Zhang is an illustrator, concept artist, and visual storyteller based in Toronto, Canada, who specialises in personal illustrations, comics, doodles, and visual development work, often featuring vibrant, watercolour-inspired styles and narrative-driven pieces. Her work often explores themes like character design, environments, and personal experiences, including illustrated travel journals (such as her graphic series from Japan), which she has posted on Instagram and on her Substack, will form the basis of this narrative.

23rd Street Books is a relatively new publishing imprint under Macmillan Publishers, specialising in graphic novels for adult readers. Launched in 2025 as a sister imprint to the well-established First Second Books (which now focuses exclusively on children's and teen graphic novels), 23rd Street Books was created to build on First Second's success in publishing adult titles while allowing greater specialisation. Many of First Second's existing adult graphic novels (such as the bestselling The Adventure Zone series) have been moved to 23rd Street's catalogue. Key leadership includes Mark Siegel (VP and Executive Editorial & Creative Director, overseeing both imprints), Calista Brill (Editorial Director) and Kirk Benshoff (Creative Director). The name "23rd Street" nods to the historic location of Macmillan's early offices in New York's Flatiron Building, at the intersection of 23rd Street, Fifth Avenue, and Broadway. The imprint is actively building its list, with upcoming or debut titles featuring creators like Gene Luen Yang, Ben Hatke, Damon Wayans Jr., Saul Williams, and emerging talents such as Jesse Lonergan and Anna Meyer. And now Sammi Zhang as well.

