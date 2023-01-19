Samuel L Jackson Just Got Some Free Afro Samurai And Is Very Happy Samuel L Jackson used to be *in* Afro Samurai. Now he's equally excited to be getting free copies of the original manga from Titan Manga.

Samuel L Jackson just got some free Afro Samurai comic books from Titan Comics and he's rather happy. Posting to his Instagram, "MAXIMUM, GARGANTUAN, KATANA SHARP THANKS TO @titancomics for Volume 1&2 of AFRO SAMURAI‼️‼️ Totally appreciate yall hooking a Brother up!! Gotta figure out a way to get this on the Big Screen!!! My Man @takashiokazaki did his thang with this one. Can't believe it's the 15th Anniversary of the Fro Samurai anime‼️‼️ #feelslikeyesterday#"

Afro Samurai is a manga series written and drawn by Takashi Okazaki, originally serialized irregularly in Nou Nou Hau from November 1998 to September 2002 and follows the life of Afro Samurai who witnessed his father, Rokutaro killed by a gunslinger named Justice while he was a child and vows to avenge his father.

It was adapted into an anime miniseries in 2007 with a sequel Afro Samurai: Resurrection in 2009, both of which starred Samuel L. Jackson in the lead. A "director's cut" of the original manga was released in December from Titan Comics' new Titan Manga, with a second volume out this week, and it looks like Jackson just got his copies.

AFRO SAMURAI GN VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR221843

(W) Takashi Okazaki (A/CA) Takashi Okazaki

For fans of the original Afro Samurai manga and anime, this new "director's cut" edition of the out-of-print cult classic book features a specially commissioned custom cover and a brand-new foreword by creator Takashi Okazaki. In a feudal, futuristic Japan, samurai battle to become No.1 and rule the world, but when his father, who holds the coveted position, is challenged and killed, the young Afro Samurai vows vengeance. Relentlessly pursued by murderous assassins, will he stay alive long enough to keep his promise? In the first of two volumes, we see the beginnings of young Afro's quest, his battles with an array of assassins and warlords, that climaxes in the epic confrontation with the powerful Empty Seven Clan and a showdown with an old enemy. In Shops: Dec 21, 2022 SRP: $19.99

AFRO SAMURAI GN VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN221959

(W) Takashi Okazaki (A/CA) Takashi Okazaki

Volume 2 of the new director's cut edition of the out-of-print cult classic book!

Features a specially commissioned cover and a brand new foreward by Takashi Okazaki!

Japan has become a land of warriors, warlords and assassins, where the technology of the future exits alongside the brutal traditions of the past. This world is ruled by whoever possesses the legendary No.1 headband. When the boy Afro Samurai's father, Rokutaro, is challenged as No.1 and killed by the No.2, a lethal outlaw known as Justice, he swears revenge, starting on a bloody path of retribution that will make him the No.2 warrior and allow him to challenge Justice. After having defeated the Empty Seven Clan, Afro is forced to face a new threat: a deadly warrior who wears a teddy mask called Jinno. Will his bloodthirsty campaign of vengeance be thwarted, or will he finally face Justice and claim the number one headband?