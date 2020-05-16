Samurai In A Hoodie, From Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Sputnik, To Continue

Chicago Creative studio House of Logic and New York record label and lifestyle brand 36 Chambers have found a publisher for their new comic book project, Samurai in a Hoodie, in Devil's Due Comics. The self-published series was originally published at the beginning of 2019, but will now be remastered and continued through Devil's Due.

House of Logic, co-founded by artist Glyph Sputnik, and 36 Chambers, co-founded and operated by Wu-Tang's RZA will be working with Devil's Due founder Josh Blaylock to develop Samurai as what they call a "360 degree brand" featured in comics, music, apparel, and entertainment. Josh Blaylock will oversee business development for House of Logic.

Samurai intends to explore themes of being a loner and outsider while surrounded by millions of people in an urban metropolis, the humour it sometimes takes to survive in the inner city, and intense, supernatural martial arts action from cover to cover.

Sputnik, whose comic combines classic American comics styles, manga, and Afrofuturism, is joined by co-collaborators Nikiya Price (Sputnik's co-founder and sister, hailing from the worlds of academic publishing and product development), RZA, Mustafa Shaikh – Co-Founder of 36 Chambers, and Amby Warhol – Chicago based creative and Editor at House of Logic.

A release date has not yet been set for the comic book series, but an inaugural release is planned for late autumn, with production well underway. look for it in the usual solicitation place, like Bleeding Cool.

Here are the original solicitations:

Samurai in a Hoodie is an innovative and uncanny anime styled manga in comic form created by Glyph Sputnik. The best of both worlds collides in this action-packed adventure featuring America's newest Icon, Yusef aka Samurai in a Hoodie; a katana swinging, hoodie wearing, Martial Arts Prodigy. The series was released as a collaboration between House of Logic and 36 Chambers. RZA, founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, serves an executive producer on the series. Follow Yusef in the fictional metropolis known as Cobalt City as he fights for justice and battles various forces of evil under the guidance of his martial arts sensei, Master Ki. See the journey through his eyes while he struggles to control his vigilante impulses that threatens his future in seeking to follow the Path of the Samurai. When the World needs a hero, one rises from the unlikeliest of places. Enter the Samurai in a Hoodie! Issue 1: Extenuating Circumstances A viral video of Yusef battling thugs on the train debuts him as Samurai in a Hoodie. Meanwhile, on the other side of town, two innocent teens are shot by Cobalt City Police in a case of mistaken identity. Upon learning this, a frustrated Yusef struggles with his own identity, in the face of injustice, as he tries to find his place in the world.