San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Exclusive Comics from Marvel, Image & More

Diamond may have lost their Marvel and Image Comics exclusivity. But they are still bringing their SDCC 2023 exclusives to San Diego Comic-Con.

Diamond Comic Distributors may have lost their Marvel and Image Comics exclusivity. But they are still bringing San Diego Comic-Con 2023 exclusive variant Marvel and Image Comics titles to San Diego Comic-Con alongside those from Opus, Titan and Dynamite as well. Three of the titles, Frank Frazetta's Tales Of Science Fantasy #1 from Opus, Red Sonja #1 from Dynamite and Conan #1 from Titan Comics have covers that show off the San Diego Convention Centre where the show will be taking place. The others are Fishflies #1, Radiant Pink TPB, Swan Songs #1 from Image Comics, Fallen Friend: The Death Of Ms Marvel #1, Blade #1, Moon Knight: City of The Dead #1 and X-Men: Days of Future Past: Doomsday #1 from Marvel Issue numbers are limited, they will be available at the show, with any remainders available to comic stores through Diamond after the show. The exclusives variant covers below will begin shipping to stores following San Diego Comic-Con and may be put on sale by retailers immediately on arrival. Expect more to be announced from the likes of DC Comics, IDW, Skybound, Top Cow and Dark Horse through their own means and methods. It's all getting a little more divided these days, is it not?

Image Comics – San Diego Comic-Con 2023

SDCC 2023 FISHFLIES #1 (OF 6) (NET) (MR) Limited to 2000

SDCC 2023 RADIANT PINK TP VOL 01 (NET) Limited to 500

SDCC 2023 SWAN SONGS #1 (NET) (MR) Limited to 1500

Dynamite Entertainment

SDCC 2023 RED SONJA 2023 #1 B&W EXC VAR Limited to 1000

SDCC 2023 RED SONJA 2023 #1 EXC VAR Limited to 2000

Marvel Comics

SDCC 2023 BLADE #1 ELENA CASAGRANDE VAR (NET) Limited to 3000

SDCC 2023 FALLEN FRIEND #1 CARMEN CARNERO VAR (NET) Limited to 3000

SDCC 2023 MOON KNIGHT CITY OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 5) VAR Limited to 3000

SDCC 2023 X-MEN DAYS OF FUTURE PAST DOOMSDAY #1 (NET) Limited to 3000

Titan Comics – San Diego Comic-Con 2023

SDCC 2023 CONAN BARBARIAN #1 EXC VAR (NET) Limited to 2000 (will be coloured)

Opus Comics – San Diego Comic-Con 2023

SDCC 2023 FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #2 Quantities limited

San Diego Comic-Con 2023

