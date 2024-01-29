Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, Bio-Mechs, Black Box, Solicits

Sandlin & Lima's Bio-Mechs #1 in BlackBox's April 2024 Solicits

Jay Sandlin and Cleber Souza Lima have a new comic book series Bio-Mechs which launches in BlackBox's April 2024 solicitations.

Jay Sandlin of Over The Ropes, Hellfighter Quin, and Djinn Hunter and the upcoming title World Class, and Cleber Souza Lima of Belle and Grimm's Fairy Tales have a new comic book series Bio-Mechs. It launches in BlackBox's April 2024 solicits and solicitations. Alongside a second collection of Scott McDaniel and Heubert Khan Michael's I.T. The Secret World Of Modern Banking. BlackBox Comics is an independent publisher based in New York, founded by its CEO Dimitri Zaharakis.

BIO MECHS #1 (OF 5) CVR A LIMA

BLACKBOX COMICS

FEB241269

FEB241270 – BIO MECHS #1 (OF 5) CVR B BATISTA

FEB241271 – BIO MECHS #1 (OF 5) CVR C RAMONDELLI

FEB241272 – BIO MECHS #1 (OF 5) CVR D FORTE

FEB241273 – BIO MECHS #1 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV FORTE

(W) Jay Sandlin (A / CA) Cleber Souza Lima

Far from the Milk Way lies a planet populated by beings of metal and circuits. The Bio Mechs, spent eons engineering a world of technological wonder, until a swarm of insectoid aliens known as the HIVE invade, wanting to harvest the Bio Mechs for technology and parts.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

I.T. THE SECRET WORLD OF MODERN BANKING TP W/ VARIANT VOL 02

BLACKBOX COMICS

FEB241274

(W) Scott McDaniel (A) Heubert Khan Michael (CA) Scott McDaniel

When bank Information Technology (I.T.) expert Evan Adonis discovers a dangerous money laundering scheme operated by corrupt senior bank management, he becomes the target of brutal retaliation. In the internally corrupt world of modern banking, the I.T. expert is both the most powerful asset and the most hunted liability. Comes with a random Blackbox Comics variant cover.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

