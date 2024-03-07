Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Charles Vess, neil gaiman, sandman, Steve Oliff, todd klein

Sandman #19, A Midsummer Night's Dream Remastered Compared To Original

Exclusively, Bleeding Cool compares remastered pages of Sandman #19 to digital versions of the original published version from 1990.

Published in 1990, The Sandman #19 by Neil Gaiman, Charles Vess, Steve Oliff, and Todd Klein was the first comic book to win the World Fantasy Award, and its success ended up changing the rules. And ahead of Season Two of Sandman on Netflix, it is getting remastered by original colourist Steve Oliff, using digital and printing tools unavailable to him then, from his original hand-painted colour guides. It will include an afterword by Oliff discussing the remastering process, eight pages of Oliff's original color guides, and an all-new painted cover by the comic's line artist Charles Vess.

The comic famously depicts the premiere of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, one of two plays promised to Dream of the Endless by William Shakespeare in return for the immortality of his work. Performed on the hills near Wilmington before an audience the very creatures of Faerie that the play is about, including Titania, Auberon, Peaseblossom, and Robin Goodfellow, Puck, it is intended by Dream to ensure that they never be forgotten as they leave the changing world of mortals.

It is likely that the events of Sandman #19 will inspire an episode of Sandman Season Two on Netflix. Exclusively, Bleeding Cool compares remastered pages to digital versions of the original, below

FROM THE DC VAULT THE SANDMAN #19 REMASTERED (MR)

(W) Neil Gaiman (A/CA) Charles Vess

New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman presents a depiction of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream as you've never seen it before! In this fictional retelling set in the Sandman Universe, Auberon, Titania, and an entourage of Faerie characters leave their realm to attend the premiere of the Bard's latest play, A Midsummer Night's Dream. How will they react to Shakespeare's depictions of themselves, and will Titania succeed in tempting Will's son, Hamnet, to join her in the realm of Faerie? Featuring completely remastered pages from Eisner Award-winning colorist Steve Oliff's original hand-painted color guides, this edition of Sandman #19 also includes a foreword by Oliff discussing the remastering process and an all-new painted cover by acclaimed fantasy artist Charles Vess! Retail: $4.99

In-Store Date: 4/2/2024

