Sandman: Nightmare Country Hardcovers & Softcovers On Same Date

Bleeding Cool previously reported that James Tynion IV's Sandman: Nightmare Country series with Lisandro Estherren, from DC Comics, had a hardcover collection first printing of 60,000 copies, for the 4th of April. Now the paperback version planned for later in the year, will also be published by DC on the 4th of April, after retailer feedback that asked DC to narrow the gap between hardcover and softcover versions of collections. The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country will simultaneously debut in both formats and the softcover version is exclusive to the direct market, through Lunar Distribution and now goes to FOC this Sunday. Simultaneous hardcover and paperback editions are more common for the book publishing industry, it looks as if DC Comics will be modelling themselves on such practices going forward.

The softcover edition will have cover art by Reiko Murakami. The hardcover will have cover art by Alex Eckman-Lawn with a mini-print of Death by Jenny Frison.

The fourth of April will also be the publication date of the first issue of the sequel The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #1. In which The Corinthian is going to be making his way to Silicon Valley, where he will go head-to-head with Angels, Demons, and a breed of creature far more terrifying that anything he's faced before—Venture Capitalists.

Return to the world of Neil Gaiman's seminal epic The Sandman, in a new series starring fan-favorite character the Corinthian, and written by horror comics superstar James Tynion IV! Sometimes, nightmares walk the Earth. Every night when you sleep, the Lord of Dreams chooses the path you'll follow…into a sylvan Elysium, or down the hallways of your darkest fears. And sometimes, if it is Dream's will, those nightmares escape those halls, and go out into the world. But it is not a choice he makes lightly.

Today the Corinthian walks the Earth again. The most feared of all Dream's nightmares, his ravenous mouths have made him a legend among serial killers. Letting the Corinthian out among mortals is the most dangerous thing Dream could possibly do. But he has no choice-because there is another nightmare walking the Earth, one that must be hunted…and this monster is one that Dream, lord of all nightmares, did not make. Acclaimed writer James Tynion IV has waited his whole career to pay tribute to the mythos of The Sandman, the work that made him the writer he is today—and that time has come! Designed to welcome new readers into one of the greatest worlds in DC's library, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country is a terrifying travelogue through a nation recognizable and obscene, which will show you things seen in no Sandman series ever before—with spectacular art by Lisandro Estherren (Redneck, Strange Skies Over East Berlin) and "nightmare" sequences by comics art all-stars! This volume collects The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #1-6.