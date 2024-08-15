Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: damian wayne, DC All-In, Etrigan, father christmas, november 2024, Santa Claus

Santa Claus Strips For DC Comics This Christmas, And Meets Etrigan

Batman: Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #1 by Jeff Parker and Lukas Ketner, brings back the DC canon Father Christmas and demon Etrigan.

Article Summary Batman: Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #1 by Jeff Parker and Lukas Ketner set for a five-issue weekly release.

Santa joins forces with the Justice League including Superman, Zatanna, Batman, Robin, and Etrigan the demon.

Series promises chills with life-drained bodies and a villain known as the Silent Knight threatening Christmas.

Creators Jeff Parker and Lukas Ketner highlight Norse-mythos Santa, fantasy horror vibes, and stunning artwork.

Batman: Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #1 by Jeff Parker and Lukas Ketner, is a new five-issue series running weekly between the 27th of November and the 25th of December. Though probably the 24th of 26th. Bringing back the DC canon Father Christmas. With Superman, Zatanna, Batman, Robin and the rhyming demon Etrigan… for this and more DC All-In stories, keep using the Bleeding Cool tag.

In the five issues of Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns, horrors haunt the Christmas season as life-drained bodies litter the countryside, each marked with a strange symbol. The Justice League responds—but it's a trap! The heroes are pulled from our world, but not before Batman helps Robin escape. Now Damian Wayne must seek out Zatanna and the one and only Santa Claus if there's any hope of saving their friends and family. Santa comes to the aid of the DCU heroes in the crossover-event sequel you wished for! And you must have been extra good because a wintry mix of DC's wildest characters arrive this time to face a powerful foe…the Silent Knight!

Jeff Parker: "I was blown away at how well last year's SILENT KNIGHT series was received, readers really responded to us going full tilt with Norse-mythos Santa in the DCU. We followed the old tradition of telling ghost stories at Christmas (remember the line from 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year'?). Then to be asked if I wanted to do another one AND have an extra issue? That was the Happy New Year."

Lukas Ketner: "The first SILENT KNIGHT series wasn't quite what I expected, and I loved it for that. Jeff has an amazing ability to take an idea like a Batman & Santa team-up and play it straight with a great story, new DC lore, and a real threat. There's humor of course, but it's so much more effective when the stakes are real."

Jeff Parker: "Once Lukas started on SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS our inboxes were blowing apart with visuals better than anyone imagined. The Bat Office started us good and early so we've had that rare planning time to really build out the story and craft an ominous and creepy villain. Cool monsters, exotic locales—you'll love the smart details Lukas works in, it will reward multiple readings."

Lukas Ketner: "I come from a cartoony horror comics background/ but when Jeff first brought up the possibility of a next installment of SILENT KNIGHT, I had a real 'put me in, Coach!' moment. The story leans into some great fantasy horror vibes, and I love that it could just as easily have been a DC Halloween series. It's still unclear to me whether Batman will be speed-skating in the story. I may have been heavy-handed with the Xmas flavor in my audition sketches; it was meant to show how interested I was in doing THIS story specifically. I loved the first series, and Jeff was dangling an Etrigan-shaped carrot."

Jeff Parker: "We also get to welcome back maestro Michele Bandini who is drawing the scenes of the Justice League lost in The Hollow Kingdom of the Knight," said Parker. "You'll see many of the creatures he designed return so there's another direct connection to the first series. You might want to reread that before SILENT KNIGHT RETURNS kicks off in November (visualize me doing the Superman wink here)."

Lukas Ketner: "The team is amazing, and I'm thrilled to be alternating scenes with Michele Bandini," said Ketner. "I loved his work in the first series, and I couldn't wait to draw some of the monsters he introduced there. Sharing the page with Marcelo Maiolo's colors and Patrick Brosseau's lettering is humbling to say the least."

