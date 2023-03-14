Sarah Jung Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel, And Then Comes July And Then Comes July is the debut graphic novel by Sarah Jung, a contemporary YA graphic novel that explores two sisters' relationships.

And Then Comes July is the debut graphic novel by Sarah Jung, a contemporary YA graphic novel that explores two sisters' relationships as they are escaping an unsafe home environment, and their respective immigrant identities.

Arthur A. Levine at Levine Querido has bought And Then Comes July and publication is planned for the spring of 2025. Sarah Jung's agent Shadra Strickland at Painted Words brokered the deal for world rights.

Sarah Jung is an illustrator and children's book writer with a B.F.A (2017) in Illustration, creative writing and book arts from Maryland Institute College of Art. Sarah was born in the state of Maine, and grew up in Vancouver, Canada. Raised in a Korean household, she states that her experiences of varied cultures made her a fluid writer and illustrator that she is today. Sarah currently resides in Baltimore, MD working as a freelance illustrator with her friends. Clients of hers include The Atlantic, Ballpit Magazine, Adobe, Scholastic, Adweek, Family style zine, Tee Public, Enoch Pratt, Brandywine Museum, CT Magazine, University of Baltimore, Gibbs Smith Education, Little Bee Books and Osmo.

Founded in 2019 by Arthur A. Levine, Levine Querido is an independent publisher of the children's books , with two lists. The Arthur A. Levine list, seeking out the writing and artwork of creators, with a distinct focus on building a platform for previously underrepresented voices, and the Em Querido list, a partnership with the Dutch publisher to find the outstanding authors and artists from around the world, aiming to keep the legacy of Emanuel Querido alive.

Painted Words is an artist/literary agency representing a diverse group of authors and illustrators and was founded by Lori Nowicki, who has been representing illustrators since 1992. Shadra Strickland has been a part of the Painted Words family since 2008 as an illustrator and author.