Sas Milledge's Mamo, LaToya Morgan's Dark Blood in Boom July Solicits

We mentioned that Sas Milledge had a new comic book coming from Boom Studios, and now it's in the solicitations for July. Also debuting that month is LaToya Morgan's new comic Dark Blood, with artist Walt Barna, the return of Mouse Guard, a new WWE Power of Positivity comic by Evan Narcisse, Austin Walker and Daniel Bayliss as well as a new Dune series by Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson and Adam Gorham, all in Boom Studios July 2021 solicits and solicitations.

MAMO #1 (OF 5) CVR A MILLEDGE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210939

(W) Sas Milledge (A/CA) Sas Milledge

BOOM! Studios is proud to showcase the incredible artistic vision of Sas Milledge!

Can Orla O'Reilly embrace her destiny in order to bridge the divide between humanity and the faerie world?

Orla, the youngest in a long line of hedge witches, finds herself pulled back to her hometown after the death of her grandmother – Mamo.

Without Mamo managing magical relationships between the townsfolk and the fae, the seas are impossible to fish, the crops have soured… and Jo Manalo's attic has been taken over by a poltergeist!

Now, Orla and Jo will both be pulled into worlds they never wanted to be part of. Can the two girls work together to save the town?

Sas Milledge (The Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel) debuts her first original series perfect for fans of The Last Witch and Sabrina The Teenage Witch that answers the question of how we all reconcile our responsibilities with our dreams for our own future.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $4.99

MAMO #1 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV NGUYEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAMO #1 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV FISH

BOOM! STUDIOS

MOUSE GUARD OWLHEN CAREGIVER #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210942

(W) David Petersen (A) David Peterson (CA) David Petersen

Which of life's biggest lessons can be learned from the smallest amongst us?

A young mouse learns that compassion and kindness are the great virtues in "The Owlhen Caregiver." "Piper the Listener" finds a brave mouse venturing into wild country to learn the tongues of other beasts. And a grizzled oldfur shares the lesson of putting a whisker out too far in "The Wild Wolf."

Three poignant tales mark creator David Petersen's return to his beloved Eisner and Harvey Award-winning series in this self-contained special.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DARK BLOOD #1 (OF 6) CVR A DE LANDRO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210943

(W) LaToya Morgan (A) Walt Barna (CA) Valentine De Landro

What if you were given the power to change the course of history?

Alabama, 1955. Avery Aldridge is an ordinary young Black man. A decorated World War II veteran, Avery provides for his wife and daughter.

But wounds of the past have a way of coming back, and Avery Aldridge will soon discover he is anything but ordinary…

After a run-in awakens strange new abilities, Avery's about to become more powerful than he could have ever dared to dream… in a country and society that never wanted him to have any power.

A bold, evocative genre-bending saga by screenwriter LaToya Morgan (AMC's The Walking Dead, Into The Badlands) and rising star artist Walt Barna (The Osiris Path) perfect for fans of Department of Truth and Bitter Root!

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DARK BLOOD #1 (OF 6) CVR B BA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DARK BLOOD #1 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV DE LANDRO

BOOM! STUDIOS

DARK BLOOD #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DARK BLOOD #1 (OF 6) CVR E 50 COPY INCV MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #1 (OF 2) CVR A BAYLISS

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210948

(W) Narcisse, Evan, Austin Walker (A/CA) Daniel Bayliss

Who are The New Day?

Kofi. Xavier. Big E. Six-time. W.W.E. Tag. Team. Champions! The. Longest. Reign. In. W.W.E. History!

You know the matches. You know the catchphrases. You think you know The New Day… but now discover the origins and struggles of these three WWE Superstars before that fateful day when they realized that they're stronger together than apart and seize their place in WWE history.

Writers Evan Narcisse (Rise of The Black Panther) and Austin Walker (Friends At The Table) (tag) team up with artist Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) to reveal the untold story behind one of the greatest tag teams of all time!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $7.99

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #1 (OF 2) CVR B RAHZZAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #1 (OF 2) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

BOOM! STUDIOS

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #1 (OF 2) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

BOOM! STUDIOS

DUNE BLOOD OF THE SARDAUKAR #1 CVR A DEKAL

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210952

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Adam Gorham (CA) Jeff Dekal

When the choice is vengeance or honor, which lies at the heart of a Sardaukar?

Jopati Kolona one of the Sardaukar: the emperor's elite military unit. The Sardaukar are unbeatable, unbending in their devotion to the emperor, and feared throughout the galaxy.

When Jopati meets Duke Leto of House Atreides, the house he believes responsible for the destruction of his home planet and family, he will be forced to question a life-long hatred.

Tasked with overthrowing the Atreides stronghold on Dune for his master, Jopati will be forced to choose between duty and forgiveness.

A poignant, blood-soaked tale expanding the rich mythology of Frank Herbert's Dune by New York Times bestselling authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson with artist Adam Gorham (The New Mutants: Dead Souls, Punk Mambo).

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $7.99

DUNE BLOOD OF THE SARDAUKAR #1 CVR B GORHAM

BOOM! STUDIOS

DUNE BLOOD OF THE SARDAUKAR #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GORHAM

BOOM! STUDIOS

DUNE BLOOD OF THE SARDAUKAR #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FIUMARA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DUNE BLOOD OF THE SARDAUKAR #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV PAREL

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #4 CVR A SCALERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210957

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera

What secrets does Lazav keep?

Having discovered Duskmantle, Kaya, Vraska, and Ral will meet with the secretive Guildmaster of the Dimir, who may be the key to unraveling the mystery of the assassination attempts.

Meanwhile, the plot against the trio is beginning to turn Ravnica itself against them…

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $4.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #4 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #4 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUARA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #4 CVR E 25 COPY INCV CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #4 CVR F 50 COPY INCV CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #4 CVR G 100 COPY INCV FRISON

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) LTD SLIPCASE ED HC VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210964

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Mike Del Mundo

WHO IS BEHIND THE ATTACKS ON THREE OF RAVNICA'S PLANESWALKERS?

Across the vast Multiverse, those gifted with a "spark" can tap into the raw power of Magic and travel across realms – they are Planeswalkers, and they are being targeted.

When coordinated assassination attempts on Guildmasters Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya rock the city of Ravnica leaving Jace Beleren's life hanging in the balance, a fuse is lit that threatens not just these three Guilds, but the entire plane of Ravnica.

Don't miss a new beginning for the worldwide pop culture phenomenon by Jed MacKay (Marvel's Black Cat) and Ig Guara (Marvel's Ghost-Spider), perfect for new readers and long time fans.

This limited edition first printing, slipcased hardcover collects Magic #1-5 . It will be limited to an initial print run and never reprinted.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $34.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #9 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210965

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

Will the Power Rangers make the right choice and save Angel Grove?

The battle of Angel Grove continues as the team grapples with a seemingly no-win scenario.

Will they be able to defeat Lord Zedd and his surprising new ally, or will their home fall into chaos for good?

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #9 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #9 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #9 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #9 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MONTES

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #9 CVR A SCALERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210970

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

JASON VS DRAKKON!

The Omega Rangers return to Safehaven, but after Drakkon's recent actions Jason has had enough.

And the aftermath of their confrontation will shake the team to its very core…

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

POWER RANGERS #9 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #9 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SCALERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #9 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #9 CVR E 25 COPY INCV GONZALES

BOOM! STUDIOS

GO GO POWER RANGERS TP VOL 09

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210975

(W) Sina Grace, Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Eleonora Carlini

THE ORIGIN OF THE OMEGA RANGERS!

Tommy, now the WHITE RANGER, must lead the Power Rangers even as members of his own team doubts his ability to do so.

Meanwhile, Jason, Trini, and Zack must step into their own new roles as they embark on their first mission as the OMEGA RANGERS off world.

The writing duo of New York Times bestseller Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and the GLAAD Award-nominated Sina Grace (Iceman) join artists Francesco Mortarino (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and Eduardo Francisco (Adventures of Superman) for the final volume of Saban's Go Go Power Rangers!

Collects Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #29-32.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $16.99

FIREFLY RETURN TO EARTH THAT WAS HC VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210976

(W) Greg Pak (A) Pius Bak, Ethan Young, Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Bengal

NEW CHARACTERS! NEW ENEMIES! A NEW ERA STARTS HERE!

After the death of Wash and Book, Serenity soars again, with Kaylee captaining a crew including River, Jayne, and the bandit Leonard Chang-Benitez. But they'll soon find themselves drawn into a shocking conflict that means Zoe – along with her toddler Emma – and old friends must rejoin the crew…except for Mal Reynolds.

The superstar creative team of Greg Pak (Star Wars), Pius Bak (The Magicians), and Ethan Young (The Dragon Path) send Serenity off on the last mission they ever expected, one that will bring them to the EARTH THAT WAS for the first time in Firefly history!

Collects Firefly #25-28.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $19.99

FIREFLY #31 CVR A BENGAL

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210977

(W) Greg Pak (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Bengal

On The-Earth-That-Was there's no time for a reunion as Captain Mal and Captain Kaylee are pulled into a conflict neither of them wanted.

Lucky for them, River has everything under control. That's good… isn't it?

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY #31 CVR B PAQUETTE

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY #31 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BENGAL

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY #31 CVR D 25 COPY INCV PAQUETTE

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210981

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Emma and the new crew of the Serenity travel to a mysterious asteroid belt seeking help from an old friend, and the only person who can help them.

When the crew finds them, Emma will receive news that will force her to choose between her future and her family. But whatever she chooses, the decision will cost her greatly.

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $4.99

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR B FISH

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LOTAY

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOTAY

BOOM! STUDIOS

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER HELLMOUTH DLX ED HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210985

(W) Jordie Bellaire, Jeremy Lambert, Bryan Edward Hill (A) Eleonora Carlini, David Lopez, Gleb Melnikov (CA) Kevin Wada

WELCOME TO THE HELLMOUTH.

Buffy and her Scooby Gang muster all their strength against a now open Hellmouth.

Meanwhile, Angel, the vampire cursed with a soul, arrives in Sunnydale and will do whatever it takes to close it…and no human, demon or Slayer will stand in his way.

Join Jordie Bellaire (Redlands), Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol), Bryan Hill (Batman & The Outsiders), Eleonora Carlini (Saban's Go Go Power Rangers), David Lopez (Captain Marvel), Gleb Melnikov (Saban's Go Go Power Rangers), and more as everything you THINK you know about Sunnydale, Slayers and Scoobies changes forever!

The historic first ever Buffy & Angel comic book event is collected in its entirety in this deluxe edition hardcover. Collects Hellmouth #1-5, Buffy the Vampire Slayer #8-12 and Angel #5-8.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $75.00

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #27 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210986

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Carmelo Zagaria (CA) Frany

The Slayers – Buffy, Kendra, and Faith – continue to struggle with their new understanding of reality, even as Willow peers deeper into the rabbit hole to see where it ends.

Meanwhile, Anya and a new fan-favorite arrival to Sunnydale vie for control of the Watcher's Council!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #27 CVR B GEORGIEV

BOOM! STUDIOS

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #27 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #27 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BECK

BOOM! STUDIOS

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #27 CVR E 50 COPY INCV BECK

BOOM! STUDIOS

GOOD LUCK #2 (OF 5) CVR A CORONA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210991

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Jorge Corona

When Good Luck and Bad Luck collide, will humanity survive?

The Unfortunates – teenagers born with zero luck – arrive at the heart of the chaotic, reality-threatening event and are soon confronted by the powerful beings that control Luck – the Constellations!

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Probability and Luck has plans of their own… and knows more than they've let on.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GOOD LUCK #2 (OF 5) CVR B 25 COPY INCV LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

EVE #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210993

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

Who can you trust when you've always been alone?

Eve finally reaches dry land, but soon discovers she has company.

When she encounters a mysterious group of children, she will have to grapple with the fact that not everything Wexler has told her was true. And if that's the case, what else about her reality is a lie?

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

EVE #3 (OF 5) CVR B PENDERGAST

BOOM! STUDIOS

EVE #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PENDERGAST

BOOM! STUDIOS

EVE #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV LINDSAY

BOOM! STUDIOS

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) TP VOL 01 (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210997

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Gramp?

A WAR WITH NO END, A MAN WITH NO LIMITS.

The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity.

But after centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires: the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

Keanu Reeves makes his comic book writing debut alongside New York Times bestselling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings) and acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Juggernaut) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages.

Collects BRZRKR #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $16.99

BASILISK #2 CVR A SCHARF

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210998

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Jonas Scharf

Is redemption possible if it is coerced?

Forced to confront the horrors of her past, Regan hits the road with Hannah – a victim from her past – who has her own set of secrets.

Meanwhile, the other four remaining members of the Chimera find themselves tired of hiding from the world and move to reignite their reign of terror and death.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BASILISK #2 CVR B SIMMONDS

BOOM! STUDIOS

BASILISK #2 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE

BOOM! STUDIOS

BASILISK #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SIMMONDS

BOOM! STUDIOS

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #4 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY211002

(W) V. Ram (A/CA) Filipe Andrade

The mortal incarnation of Death, Laila Starr, must confront the cruel nature of her role in the universe when she once again encounters the future creator of immortality who is drawing ever closer to his destiny.

Laila finds it increasingly difficult to divert the man from his path, who this time recognizes her and what she is, as he is now driven by grief from a terrible tragedy…

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #4 (OF 5) CVR B KRISTANTINA FOIL

BOOM! STUDIOS

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #4 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV CAGL

BOOM! STUDIOS

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #18 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY211005

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

What secrets lie at the heart of the House of Slaughter?

Erica, and her rival Aaron, will soon learn as they are pulled deeper and deeper into the Order of St. George… but the truth may destroy them.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #18 CVR B 25 COPY INCV CRA

BOOM! STUDIOS

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #5 (OF 5) CVR A FRANQUIZ (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY211007

(W) Alex Child, Grant Morrison (A/CA) Naomi Franquiz

Will the girls be able to reform their shattered friendship with the fate of their entire town at stake?

They'll need to band together in order to stop the ultimate evil behind the haunting of Proctor Valley Road… especially if they still want to make it to the Janis Joplin concert.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #5 (OF 5) CVR B WILDGOOSE (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WARD (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV RISSO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEVEN SECRETS #10 CVR A DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY211011

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

Will Amon be able to capitalize on the Order's fragility to destroy it once and for all?

Still reeling from their losses, the Keepers must come together for a momentous decision… one that will leave Casper at a difficult crossroads.

If Amon and the Seekers strike in this moment, they may be able to capture all the remaining secrets, and with it wipe out the Order.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #10 CVR B MEYERS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEVEN SECRETS #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEVEN SECRETS #10 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #8 CVR A DI MEO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY211015

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

Tensions come to a head between the Harvesters and the Worshippers at Malik's Flight as Marlyn Chen's true plan is revealed.

Meanwhile, Jason will find himself embroiled in a conspiracy and heist that makes Captain Malik's original quest pale in comparison.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #8 CVR B INFANTE

BOOM! STUDIOS

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #8 CVR C 25 COPY INCV CHE

BOOM! STUDIOS

WYND #8 CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY211018

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

The tables have turned! Will Wynd's friends be able to rescue him from the Faeries?

Wynd is captured and taken to the Faeries' hidden capital deep in the Weird Woods.

Now his friends must rescue him before he's put on trial… for murder!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $4.99

WYND #8 CVR B GONZALES

BOOM! STUDIOS

WYND #8 CVR C 25 COPY INCV PENDERGAST

BOOM! STUDIOS

LAST WITCH GN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY211021

(W) Conor McCreery (A/CA) Vv Glass

YOU HAVE THE POWER.

When the witch known as Cailleach hunts the children of the village Saoirse, a brave and reckless young girl, will defy her father and discover the secrets of the witch's tower!

But when the Cailleach captures Saoirse and her brother Brahm, their lives are forever changed in ways they never expected.

Now, Saoirse will have to save everyone she loves by discovering the truth about the mysterious mark on her shoulder – and embracing her secret magical powers!

Conor McCreery (Adventure Time/Regular Show) and V.V. Glass (Doctor Who) kick off a new young adult fantasy trilogy that shows the greatest magic of all lies inside of us!

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $14.99

SAVE YOURSELF #2 (OF 4) CVR A MATTHEWS

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY211022

(W) Bones Leopard (A/CA) Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews

Just as Gigi's entire world is turned upside down, she is transported to the headquarters of the Cosmic Federation with her brother-in-law Shawn and the alien they just met, Mia.

As Gigi and Shawn's understanding of the universe expands at warp speed and they are pulled into a new world of galaxy alliances and secret agents, they make a shocking and devastating realization.

The more pressing matter at hand however is safeguarding them from the Lovely Trio now that they know the shocking truth!

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SAVE YOURSELF #2 (OF 4) CVR B GONZAGA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SAVE YOURSELF #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MATTHEWS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SAVE YOURSELF #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV GONZAGA

BOOM! STUDIOS

ORCS #6 (OF 6) CVR A LARSEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY211026

(W) Christine Larsen (A/CA) Christine Larsen

The ORCS! have found themselves at a door, but what lies beyond it? Is it destiny… or, uh, doom?

With an ominous, ancient death temple looming above them, Bog, Zep, Pez, Utzu, and Gurh have a shot to score the haul that'll let them pay their way home again!

Or at least get payBACK (you know, revenge!) on the king who banished them!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $4.99

ORCS #6 (OF 6) CVR B BOO

BOOM! STUDIOS

ORCS #6 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS