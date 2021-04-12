From Dick Grayson To Mamo – Sas Milledge's New Comic From Boom

Sas Milledge is an illustrator, comic artist, and designer for animation based in Melbourne, Australia. She is the creator of The Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel from DC Comics, but now has a new comic coming from Boom Studios – Mamo.

Mamo is a five-issue comic book series about a young hedge witch who returns to her hometown after her grandmother's death, only to find an unlikely new friend and a series of mysterious magical disturbances that need to be solved. Boom Studios will publish Mamo in July 2021.

Orla O'Reilly has never been the type of witch to put down roots. The youngest in a long line of hedge witches, Orla finds herself back in the town where she grew up after her grandmother, Mamo's, death. But without Mamo around to deal with the town's magic, it's quickly fallen into chaos and now there's a poltergeist in local Jo Manalo's attic!

When Jo goes to Orla for help, the young hedge witch is reluctantly pulled into the town's complicated relationship with the Fae, and Jo gets a crash course on the surprising world of magic that lies right beneath the surface of her normal, boring hometown. They'll have to work together to find the source of all their otherworldly problems but are the two up to the task?

"I am so excited to finally share Mamo with the world! This book has been circling around my head for the better part of a decade, and I'm so glad it has finally landed here in its final form; a story about family and friendship filled with witches, birds, faeries, and trolls!" said Milledge.

Mamo #1 features main cover art by series creator Sas Milledge and variant covers by acclaimed artists Trung Lê Nguyễn (The Magic Fish) and Veronica Fish (Sabrina).

"Sas Milledge has magicked into existence an exciting new world for us to explore, filled with the most delightful witches, magic, and mystery," said Sophie Philips-Roberts, Associate Editor, BOOM! Studios. "Mamo is a fresh new take on the modern witch, and also, an insightful look at what it's like to grow up, move away, then come home as an adult to deal with family and legacies long forgotten."