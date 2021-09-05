Savage Avengers #24 Preview: Kulan Gath Triumphant?

Savage Avengers #24 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and things are looking pretty grim for the titular Savage Avengers, as Kulan Gath is even more powerful than usual having absorbed the powers of an Elder God. Now, Doctor Strange must call upon the heroes of the Marvel Universe to stop him, but will it be enough? Well, we're thinking probably, because there's no way the Marvel Universe suddenly ends in a random issue of Savage Avengers. Hell, it isn't even a milestone issue, fer chrissakes! It has zero variant covers! Zero! Do you think the Marvel Universe would end without a minimum of a hundred variant covers? Definitely not. Nevertheless, the Avengers are surely in for a fight. Check out a preview of the issue below.

SAVAGE AVENGERS #24

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210722

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Patrick Zircher (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Can the unexpected entrance of an old villain help the Savage Avengers overcome the monstrous Kulan Gath? The entire Earth better hope so! Parental Advisory

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99