Savage Dragon and Blacula Join Spawn in Killadelphia Image Crossover

It won't be just Todd McFarlane's Spawn in this Killadelphia Image Comics crossover. Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon and MGM's Blacula also appear

Killadelphia #30 by Rodney Barnes, Jason Shawn Alexander and German Erramouspe, saw a surprise appearance by Todd McFarlane's Spawn back in April. But no #31 until the recent Image Comics November solicitations. And a cover featuring Spawn.

KILLADELPHIA #31 CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP230501

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe (A/CA) Jason Alexander

NEW STORY ARC Enter SPAWN! The forces of Heaven and Hell clash on the battleground that is Philly and weave into the tapestry of a larger universe when TODD McFARLANE's greatest creation crosses over into the pages of KILLADELPHIA! All the power SeeSaw has gained and all the magic he's learned will be put to the test when he faces off against comics' greatest anti-hero! Anything can happen in this bold jumping-on point for new readers that will redefine the KILLADELPHIA universe as we know it. The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. This issue also contains a backup story featuring Hell's Baddest Badass: Johnny Gatlin.

Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99

But it seems that it won't be just Spawn joining in with an Image Comics crossover. Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon will also be part of the story. Oh and the MGM blacksploitation character Blacula, which Barnes and Alexander recently adapted as a graphic novel.

"The Killadelphia series follows a small-town beat cop who returns home to bury his murdered father, revered Philadelphia detective James Sangster Sr. What he doesn't anticipate is digging up a mystery that will lead him down a path of horrors and shake his beliefs to their core. The city that was once the symbol of liberty and freedom has fallen prey to corruption, poverty, unemployment, brutality… and vampires. Now, it's up to Jimmy and an unexpected companion to stop long-thought-dead president of the United States John Adams from building an undead army and staging a bloody new American revolution."

"It's tough to convey how excited I am about this story arc. Big thanks to Todd McFarlane and Eric Larsen for lending us their creations" says writer and co-creator Rodney Barnes. "Also thanks to MGM studios for allowing Blacula to visit the city of Philadelphia. And lastly a humongous thanks to the late great Bram Stoker for creating Count Dracula who will be joining the battle as well. Great times!" This next arc also contains backup stories featuring Johnny Gatlin.

Killadelphia #31 will be published on the 15th of November, 2023.

