Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what PenguinRandom House will bring? Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

Cyberpunk 2077 launches a new series, You Have My Word #1 by Bartosz Sztybor and Jesus Hervas. Returnable for stores who order 10 copies or more.

and Returnable for stores who order 10 copies or more. Dark Horse has Umbrella Academy and Hellboy facemasks.

IDW launches My Little Pony/Transformers II crossover with 1:10 and 1:25 variants.

Spawn #317 sees the arrival of The Chain Gang – or The Scorched.

Summoners: War Legacy #1 by Justin Jordan, Luca Claretti, Giovanna Niro launches from Skybound/Image Comics, also returnable.

How did Beta Ray Bill #1 do? #2 is up.

Crossover #6 has a 1:5, 1:10, 1:2, 1:50 and an Erik Larsen Savage Dragon 1:100 cover for the conclusion of its first arc. In which he appears to be beating on Witchblade.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 gets oversized Clone Saga by Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Carmen Nunez Carnero, Daniel Acuna but not Natacha Bustos anymore.

but not anymore. Buffy The Vampire Slayer is also getting its big #25 bonanza ad EVERYTHING CHANGES etc etc etc.

Helm Greycastle #1 by Henry Barajas, Rahmat Handoko, Bryan Valenza launches from Image Comics, returnable for registered retailers.

The Marvels launches as a new ongoing series from Kurt Busiek, Yildiray Cinar and Alex Ross.

and Vampblade gets its #50 finale from Action Lab.

One year late, Shadowman #1 finally launches from Valiant – including a 1:250 black glass cover.

Robin #1 launches with new respawn, Flatline and Mother Soul

How did Harley Quinn and Teen Titans Academy #1 do? #2 for each are up.

The Justice League/RWBY crossover launches

Batman/Fornite: Zero Point #3 sees Batman go up against GI Joe's Snake Eyes.

Miracle Molly comes to Batman #108

What's on your FOC?

