Scholastic Buy Unnamed Aron Nels Steinke' Middle-Grade Graphic Novel

Aron Nels Steinke, elementary school teacher and Eisner Award–winning creator of the Mr. Wolf's Class series, has sold a yet-untitled middle-grade graphic novel by Cassandra Pelham Fulton at Scholastic/Graphix, to be published in the summer of 2024.

Aron Nels Steinke's unnamed graphic novel will tell the story of a seventh-grader has a social anxiety disorder called selective mutism and does not speak at school; she starts to use her voice as she finds comfort in making stop-motion animated films and her friendship with a new classmate grows, and eventually has to confront her ex-best friend turned worst enemy. Aron Nels Steinke's agent Judy Hansen at Hansen Literary Management did the deal for world rights.

Aron Nels Steinke began making comics in 2006 with the help of a grant from Peter Laird's Xeric Foundation. In 2015, he and his wife Ariel Cohn won the Best Publication for Early Readers Eisner Award for their book The Zoo Box from First Second Books. Mr. Wolf's Class from Scholastic/Graphix is his newest book series following the adventures of a class of anthropomorphic characters and their teacher who just so happens to be a wolf. The first book was a New York Times Editor's Choice selection and won numerous awards including the Oregon Spirit Honor Award, the OTTER Award, Kid's Comics Choice Award, and the Beehive Award. The second book in the series, Mystery Club, was nominated for a 2019 Harvey Award. Book Four—Field Trip, is out now and Book Five is out very soon.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.