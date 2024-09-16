Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: scholastic, spider-verse

Scholastic To Publish Around The Spider-Verse Graphic Novel in 2025

Scholastic Graphix will publish Around the Spider-Verse, an original Spider-Man and Spider-Verse graphic novel anthology next year.

Article Summary Scholastic Graphix to release Spider-Man graphic novel anthology, Around the Spider-Verse, in April 2025.

Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Arana feature in original stories by top authors and illustrators.

Aimed at young readers, the graphic novel promises action-packed adventures in NYC settings.

Previous successful Miles Morales titles suggest a strong market for the new Spider-Verse collection.

Marvel has been licensing original Spider-Man comic books featuring Miles Morales to Scholastic Graphix, producing some of the best-selling Spider-Man comic books in the market. In 2025, they are to extend that with Around the Spider-Verse, an original Spider-Man and Spider-Verse graphic novel anthology with stories by Pablo Leon, Justin A Reynolds, Roseanne A Brown, Penelope R Gaylord and Maca Gil. Especially aimed at those resigned to having to wait until 2027 for Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse. The release on the 1st of April, 2025 is no joke.

Beloved Marvel characters Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and Arana star in three original Spider-verse stories! Don't miss this collection from bestselling authors Justin A. Reynolds, Roseanne A. Brown, and Eisner nominee Pablo Leon!

Take a trip around the Spider-Verse (and New York City) in three comic adventures! The tour guide on his field trip to the Museum of Natural History has Miles Morales's Spidey Sense tingling… Gwen Stacy's punk band's concert at the Central Park Bandshell is interrupted by the Jackal … and Ana Corazon must save her father from a trap laid by Kraven the Hunter at the Bronx Zoo. Filled with tons of action and laughs, this graphic novel is perfect for young readers in search of more spider-thrills!

I have been told by Marvel that the appeal of Spider-Gwen as a character is beyond anything they ever though. Might this be a way to get a line of MG graphic novels featuring the character going as well? Here are the previous Miles Morales volumes.

Miles Morales: Shock Waves

Author: Justin A. Reynolds;

Illustrator: Pablo Leon

Miles Morales is a normal school kid who happens to juggle school at Brooklyn Visions Academy while swinging through the streets of Brooklyn as Spider-Man. After a disastrous earthquake strikes his birthplace of Puerto Rico, Miles springs into action to help set up a fundraiser for the devastated island. But when a new student's father goes missing, Miles begins to make connections between the disappearance and a giant corporation sponsoring Mile's fundraiser. Who is behind the disappearance, and how does that relate to Spider-Man? A fast-paced graphic novel starring one of Marvel's most popular characters by best-selling author Justin A. Reynolds (Opposite of Always) and Eisner-nominated illustrator Pablo Leon that will connect with new and well-versed comics readers alike.

Miles Morales: Stranger Tides

Author: Justin A. Reynolds;

Illustrator: Pablo Leon

Join Miles Morales in his most epic adventure yet! Miles Morales has just about gotten used to this being Spider-Man thing. Keeping Brooklyn safe, taking down bad guys, and finishing his homework – he's got this! But when Spider-Man is invited to a launch for a brand-new video game, things go sideways fast. Anyone who plays the game is frozen, and it's all because of a villain named the Stranger. He's judged humanity and found it lacking, and his idea of justice is extreme. Left with the fate of the world in his hands, and the clock is ticking on Miles. Can he turn old foes to friends and find the answers he needs in time?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!