SCOOP: Tim Seeley and Stefano Simeone Join Ignition Press, Who's Next?

I'm hearing that Ignition Press will be announcing two new creators joining the publisher, Tim Seeley and Stefano Simeone,

I'm hearing that Ignition Press will be announcing two new creators joining the publisher before they've released a single title. Writer and artist Tim Seeley of Hack/Slash and Money Shot fame, who is currently enjoying seeing the series he co-created with Mike Norton – Revival – air on the SYFY channel (with a new episode debuting tonight in fact), is joining Ignition. As is artist Stefano Simeone, best known for his work on Jeff Lemire's The Last Days of the Black Hammer and Kyle Higgens' Radiant Black, who will be collaborating on a project at Ignition yet to be named… but I expect we'll get that information before too long. What… or who is next? Stay tuned.

Ignition Press announced their initial creator lineup back at ComicsPRO's Annual Industry Meeting in February, but since then has been quiet on who else might be in their stable. But as we predicted with Comic-Con International around the corner next month and since the new publisher kicked off their "Ignition Sequence: SDCC" initiative last week, we've seen announcements coming fast and furious… so it was just a matter of time before new creator reveals were part of it.

In addition to announcing their boutique pop-up, the Ignition Press Room, in the heart of the Gaslamp District, the publisher officially revealed Jeremy Haun and Mike Tisserand's Murder Podcast will be an eight-issue series launching on September 3rd and revealed covers by Haun, Tisserand, and illustrator Ebrahel Lurci. They followed that with the reveal that Leah Williams and David Baldeón's Voyeur will be a five-issue series launching on September 10th with covers by Paulina Ganucheau, Emanuela Lupacchino, and Yanick Paquette. And thanks to their distribution deal with Penguin Random House alongside the industry's power players, they don't have to worry about their debut titles getting to stores… or getting paid for them.

Then this week, they unveiled two new series from previously announced creators in Roots of Madness by Stephanie Williams and Letizia Cadonici and Deluge by Cullen Bunn and Marika Cresta. Roots of Madness, which is Williams' first print creator-owned series, is a cosmic horror series inspired by the life of Madame CJ Walker. Meanwhile, Deluge is a psychological horror thriller set in a women's correctional prison. The latter will have one of Ignition's "Cold Open" issues debut at SDCC, and both will have merchandise available at the Ignition Press Room with both Williams and Bunn on hand to sign copies.

