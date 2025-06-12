Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ignition Press, prh

Ignition Press Sign Up Comics Distribution With Penguin Random House

Ignition Press signs up a comic book distribution deal with Penguin Random House, starting in September 2025.

Article Summary Ignition Press signs a multi-year comic book distribution deal with Penguin Random House starting Sept 2025.

Deal makes Ignition Press the smallest direct market publisher distributed by Penguin Random House to date.

Founded by industry veterans, Ignition Press offers a slate of new titles from top comic creators.

Upcoming projects include The Beauty for FX and new comics from Jeremy Haun, Cullen Bunn, and more.

New comic book publisher, Ignition Press, has managed to get in there with Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS) for distribution into direct market comic book stores. This is the smallest publisher to get into PRH of late for the direct market, by themselves. Boom Studios is owned by Penguin, and Dstlry were able to use their Kodansha deal to get in. How Ignition Press achieved this will be a matter of much conversation, I am sure. Because now Penguin Random House has announced a multi-year sales and distribution agreement with Ignition Press, beginning in September.

"Penguin Random House is the gold standard of sales and distribution, as is reflected not only by their dominant position in the book trade, but their incredible, curated stable of publisher clients," says Filip Sablik, Ignition Press co-founder and Publisher. "To have the team at PRHPS enthusiastically embrace Ignition Press is an incredible validation of what we're building, and we cannot wait to build the franchises of tomorrow that reach a robust worldwide readership together."

Rachel Goldstein, EVP of Penguin Random House Publisher Services, said, "The team behind Ignition Press is made up of some of the most talented and respected figures in comics publishing. With their impressive slate of creator-driven projects and a clear vision for the future, Ignition is poised to become an important and influential voice in the next chapter of independent comics. We're proud to partner with them from day one."

Co-founded by Eric Gitter, Filip Sablik, Jamie S. Rich, and Jeremy Haun, Ignition Press has already announced upcoming projects from creators including Jeremy Haun, Cullen Bunn, Simon Spurrier, Leah Williams, Stephanie Williams, Jim McCann, Jason A. Hurley, the Miranda Brothers, Mike Tisserand, Marika Cresta, David Baldeón, Letizia Cadonici, and Joe Eisma. Their first television series in production is The Beauty, created by Jeremy Haun and Jason Hurley, at FX, and the first new comic is The Murder Podcast by Jeremy Haun and Mike Tisserand, more from The Beauty by Jeremy Hun and Jason Hurley, and Extraction with Ande Parks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!