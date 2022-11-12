Scott Snyder And Son Launch New Comic At Thought Bubble

Scott Snyder will be at Thought Bubble in Harrogate – he is driving up, the mad American. He'll be previewing his new Duck 'N' Cover book with Rafael Albuquerque from ComiXology Originals and then Dark Horse. But he also has something to announce. A new comic book created with his son.

Scott Snyder recently announced that he extended his deal with Comixology Originals who, with his publisher Best Jackett Press, are have announced By a Thread, the first book under this continued relationship with Amazon's exclusive digital content line.

By a Thread will be co-written by Scott Snyder and his son, Jack Snyder. This is their first collaboration and will be Jack's published writing debut. The series will be drawn by artist Valeria Favoccia (Beatrix Rose: Vigilante) and coloured by Whitney Cogar (Giant Days). By a Thread is a post-apocalyptic adventure about kids surviving in a future after a mysterious and deadly infection spreads across the Earth, making the very ground we tread on untouchable…

The announcement coincides with Snyder's appearance at the Thought Bubble Comic Convention taking place this weekend at Harrogate, where Comixology is a sponsor of the convention. Look for them in Comixology Hall.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!