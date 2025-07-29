Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ignition Press, sdcc

SDCC: Ignition Press Reveals 16 More Creators at San Diego Comic-Con

16 new Ignition Press Creators including Dennis Hopeless, Phil Hester, Aneke, Shawn Martinbrough, Rob Guillory, Tini Howard and more

Article Summary Ignition Press announces 16 top comics creators joining their roster at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Big names like Dennis Hopeless, Phil Hester, Tini Howard, and Rob Guillory revealed for new projects.

Seven series set to debut in 2024; all 16 newly announced creator projects launch in 2026.

Ignition Press webstore is now live, offering exclusive numbered comics and more for early fans.

Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, new publisher Ignition Press announced three creators were joining their lineup – Revival co-creator Tim Seeley, artist Stefano Simeone, and showrunner Peter Murrieta – as part of their Ignition Sequence publicity initiative. At the inaugural "Doing Comics Differently with Ignition Press" panel this past Sunday, the publisher announced more than five times that many creators and effectively doubled the number of different creators Ignition Press is working with… that we know of. Namely Dennis Hopeless, Brahm Revel, Phil Hester, Aneke, Shawn Martinbrough, Will Rosado, B. Clay Moore, Mack Chater, Aaron Campbell, Rob Guillory, Sam Lotfi, Tini Howard, Joanne Starer, Khary Randolph, Ande Parks, and Dave Wachter.

The diverse list includes quite a few bestsellers and major award nominees and winners, and, as Ignition Press Publisher Filip Sablik hinted at the panel, it is just the tip of the iceberg. Announced creators include Dennis Hopeless and Brahm Revel, working on a new series that Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich initially tried to publish as an editor at Vertigo.

Industry veteran Phil Hester, who it sounds like will be writing and drawing a series, and artist Aneke, who will be drawing Cullen Bunn's next series from the publisher. Shawn Martinbrough, Will Rosado, B. Clay Moore and Mack Chater are pairing up for projects. Aaron Campbell is reuniting with Tim Seeley for a project, as are Rob Guillory and Sam Lotfi. Tini Howard has a project in the works as well. Meanwhile, Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph are working together, as are Ande Parks and Dave Wachter.

Ignition Press has already announced that seven series will debut before the end of the year and revealed that the projects being worked on by the 16 new creators will all be released in 2026. Moreover, the publisher indicated on the panel that many of the creators are working on multiple projects. That's quite the show of strength and commitment from a publisher that hasn't technically published a single comic book yet… that is, unless you count the three Cold Open issues and two First Looks that were available at their offsite activation room, the Ignition Press Room, during the convention last week.

It appears that the Ignition Press website is fully built out and operational now, including a fully stocked webstore. So, if you couldn't make it to SDCC and find yourself curious, perhaps put in an order, who knows, you might even pull a low one of those unique serial numbers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!