Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Fortnite, H2SH, jim lee

SDCC: Superman X Fortnite By Jim Lee For San Diego Comic-Con 2025

SDCC: Superman X Fortnite by Jim Lee for San Diego Comic-Con 2025, in poster, comic book and game format...

Article Summary Jim Lee creates exclusive Superman x Fortnite variant cover for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 attendees.

DC's SDCC booth sells limited foil variants for Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and more.

Special editions include Absolute Vol. 1 collections with new dust jackets and art prints by Jim Lee.

Exclusive collaborations feature Superman loading screen for Fortnite and designs inspired by comics.

DC Comics is coming to San Diego Comic-Con with a Booth #4544 celebrating the years 1935 to 1945, planning a different decade every year until their 100th anniversary in 2035 when they have lost the rights to Superman and Batman. And Mark Millar is publishing BL manga featuring the pair of them. Well, if he doesn't, someone else will. But before then, the DC booth at the show will be selling limited printings of special edition foil covers, including a Superman Unlimited #1 "Superman x Fortnite" foil variant cover by Jim Lee… this is also used for the Superman loading screen and skin that dropped on Fortnite yesterday. And featuring Superman "alongside a new generation of heroes introduced in the Fortnite universe".

Artist and DC President/Publisher/CCO Jim Lee says "…Need help? Any help? Like a hero straight out of Krypton-come-Cleveland? Scroll no further—here's a preview of the new exclusive Superman skin dropping in @fortnite in July 11th! Superman director/comic book enthusiast @jamesgunn and I wanted to create something together that spoke to the classic Superman from the pages of the comics but was unique to the game itself and also different from the theatrical Superman David Corenswet skin. Here's our comics-inspired 'Pen and Ink Superman' collaboration brought to digital life via Fortnite AND also a sneak peek of the Superman Loading page I drew for the game—colored by the one and only @sinccolor"

Fans can also play Fortnite's Blitz Royale mode at the DC gaming station in the DC Booth and unlock this very Jim Lee Superman X Fortnite image as a limited-edition poster. DC will also be hosting a livestream for the activation on DC's Twitch and YouTube channels from the DC Booth on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday afternoon from 1pm-4pm PST. This marks the first time Fortnite has been playable at the DC Booth.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!