DC Plans 100th Anniversary In 2035, Lose Rights To Batman And Superman

DC Comics plans for their 100th Anniversary in 2035, as they lose rights to Batman and Superman, for this year's San Diego Comic-Con booth

Article Summary DC Comics kicks off plans for its 100th anniversary celebration, starting at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Iconic characters like Superman and Batman will soon enter the public domain by 2035, changing DC's future.

DC will celebrate each decade of its history with special booth themes leading up to their centennial year.

Fans can enjoy throwback Daily Planet newspapers, exclusive previews, and nostalgic DC Comics experiences.

DC Comics has announced that this year's San Diego Comic-Con will be intended to start the run-up and build a campaign toward DC Comics 100th anniversary in 1935. Which is also the year that DC Comics will lose copyright to Batman, as seen in Detective Comics #27. With Superman the year before, the Joker the year after and Wonder Woman the year after that. At which point, Marvel will be able to put Batman in X-Men and Superman in the Avengers if they so wish. So basically, given that they will be losing the keys to their IP kingdom running up to their 100th anniversary, As Bleeding Cool has said, expect DC Comics to be publishing madder and madder titles with looser and looser creative restrictions because, for their 100th anniversary, anyone will be able to do anything they want without fear of legal repercussions. So they might as well make some money for that.

But for now, "the DC Booth will have a new, yet familiar, look. In 2025, DC enters the final decade of its first 100 years. With reverence for the past and an embrace of the future, DC plans to celebrate every era of its storied history annually in 10-year increments, starting at the beginning: 1935-1945. The 2025 DC Booth will feature art and experiences from this first decade of publication. This nascent age was a time of unprecedented creation and saw the birth of not only DC, but of the comic book art form with DC's New Fun #1, Super Heroes, and the DC Trinity: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman." Which means that the 2026 booth will cover 1945-1955. And the 2034 booth will cover 2025 to 2035, which will be a good trick.

DC says, "The immersive experience being created at the DC Booth is more than a nostalgic nod to the past; it's a celebration of where it all began. Stop by the DC newsstand for a free 1940s-style Daily Planet newspaper, complete with classic DC Comics ads, pulled directly from DC's comic book archives, that once promoted the heroes and adventures of their time! SDCC's Daily Planet exclusive also delivers first looks at some of DC's most anticipated titles releasing this year, as well as DC's panel schedule and events offered during Comic-Con 2025."

