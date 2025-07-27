Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Energon Universe, sdcc

SDCC: The Energon Universe's Quintesson And Dreadnok Wars

SDCC: The Energon Universe's Quintesson and Dreadnok Wars for Transformers, GI Joe and Void Rivals at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Skybound debuts major Energon Universe comic updates at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 for fans of all ages

Transformers #25 and #26 reveal new story arcs from Robert Kirkman and Dan Mora with special ashcan teasers

Void Rivals launches The Quintesson War storyline, introducing new artists Andrei Bressan and Patricio Delpeche

G.I. Joe’s Dreadnok War heats up with issue #13 as Tom Reilly becomes a Skybound Exclusive creator

Skybound Entertainment has been busy with the Energon Universe at San Diego Comic-Con. No news on the Energon Universe animated TV series that we know is coming (maybe wait for New York Comic Con for that). But, with story arcs adding and relaunching in the comic books, there was plenty to talk about at the show.

Such as attendees at the Energon Universe panel just received an exclusive ashcan featuring a sneak peek at what's next for Transformers, GI Joe and Void Rivals… did anyone pick me up a copy? No? You dirty rotten swine. We have new covers to Transformers #25 and #26, from Robert Kirkman and Dan Mora.

Then in Void Rivals, we get the details of the new storyline kicking off the event, The Quintesson War. With Void Rivals #25 as Robert Kirkman is joined by new series artists Andrei Bressan and Patricio Delpeche. "The Sacred Ring will never be the same" apparently. Depends how spicy that chilli was last night.

While GI Joe has its own war kicking off, The Dreadnok War in issue 13 with Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, and Jordie Bellaire that will ship twice monthly as "Cobra Commander is targeted for death and his only hope to survive is…Duke? GI Joe artist Tom Reilly is now a Skybound Exclusive creator. But before all that kicks off, Night Force will return in October's G.I. Joe #12…with the first appearance of Shooter. Promising "return to Darklonia with Joshua Williamson, Marco Fodera, and Mike Spicer for a new standalone covert op."

