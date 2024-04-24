Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

Sam Kusek Is The New Senior Outreach Lead For Comics At Kickstarter

In February, Bleeding Cool asked if anyone wanted to "Oversee Comics At Kickstarter For $120-140,000 A Year?" After Bryce Gold, who briefly held the position of Head of Comics at Kickstarter between Comixology and Dstlry quit, Director of Publishing & Comics Outreach at Kickstarter, Oriana Leckert announced that she was shifting her focus to publishing, and hiring a replacement in the role to oversee the comics division, and Kickstarter offered a new job opening. It looks like Sam Kusek answered the call.

Sam Kusek is a former Direct Market Representative and later Special Projects Manager at Boom Studios, developing and managing Kickstarter campaigns including The Expanse Dragon Tooth, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers The Return, and Farscape 25th Anniversary Comic Book Celebration. He has also been the Operations Manager for Tiny Onion Studios, Assistant Editor at Archaia, Events coordinator at Boston comic store Comicazi, manga reviewer at Popcultureshock, and owner of Cave Of Monsters Games. Sam has also worked as a project manager in the technology & website design industry, at Smarsh and Metalk Toad, for over 10 years.

Kickstarter states; "We're thrilled to introduce Sam Kusek as our new Senior Outreach Lead for Comics here at Kickstarter. Sam brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for the comics industry that spans over 17 years. In his role, Sam will report to Liz Mowe, our Senior Manager of Outreach, and will be instrumental in building and nurturing relationships with comics creators within the Kickstarter community. His responsibilities include connecting with creators who are looking to bring exceptional projects to life on our platform, as well as providing guidance and support to ensure their campaigns thrive.

On his role at Kickstarter, Sam said, "I've had the great fortune to work and live in a lot of different parts of the comics industry and am excited that my next adventure will take place at Kickstarter. Having used Kickstarter myself as a creator and having worked with other creators to run successful campaigns, I've witnessed firsthand the tools & exposure the platform can offer. I'm excited to join and to be able to bring my experiences to the table, so I can help guide creators, shape many more successful campaigns and see interesting, expressive work get the life that it deserves."

Liz Mowe, Senior Manager of Outreach, stated, "Sam's wealth of experience and passion for the comics industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. As a creator himself, Sam has deep knowledge of what it takes to run and own a creative venture and understands the nuts and bolts of how to make a Kickstarter campaign successful. His unique vantage point of the comics industry and crowdfunding will make him an incredible support for Kickstarter's comics creators. We're thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the impact he'll make in supporting our vibrant community of creators."

