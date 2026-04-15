Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DSTLRY, kickstarter, sean edgar

Sean Edgar, The New Director Of Comics & Collectibles At Kickstarter

Sean Edgar quits DSTLRY to be the new Director Of Comics And Collectibles at Kickstarter. For definite this time...

Article Summary Sean Edgar leaves DSTLRY to become Kickstarter's new Director Of Comics & Collectibles in April 2026.

He brings two decades of diverse comics and media experience, including roles at Z2 Comics and Image Comics.

Kickstarter's comics team has seen rapid turnover, with Sean replacing Sam Kusek after several quick exits.

Edgar aims to boost storytelling and creator support on Kickstarter’s platform for comics and collectibles.

There's a lot of bad comics employment news right now. So here's something good. Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that Sean Edgar, a big name in comics, familiar to many, as he has had many jobs over the last couple of decades, in and out of comic books had left his position as Sr. Marketing Director/Editor at Dstlry Media, whih he had held since April 2023, but by April 2025, he had gone somewhere else. We didn't know where, but heard that it might be the Senior Outreach Lead for Comics job at Kickstarter, which has had considerable turnover in recent years. And we were right, kinda. The job description has expanded. Sean Edgar says;

"Overjoyed to start a new journey with Kickstarter as Director of Comics & Collectibles. The uniting thread throughout my career has been aiding storytellers in manifesting their work, and ensuring those stories are heard. Kickstarter is—without exception—the best arts oasis and honed platform to amplify that mission. I'm humbled and beyond delighted."

Man, I hate it when people say they are humbled when they get something really, really cool. You should be the opposite, Sean! You should be big-headed!

Okay, that's quite a small head, I suppose. Congrats, Sean, you direct those comics and collectables for Kickstarter well, you hear? Previously, Sean was the Director of PR & Communications/Editor at Z2 Comics from 2021 to 2023, a consulting photographer for Uber from 2016 to 2021, and a Brand Manager at Image Comics from 2017 to 2019. He was an editor at Paste Magazine from 2013 to 2017, he wrote the Art of Over the Garden Wall, an oral history and art book for Dark Horse Comics in 2016, was a podcast host for NPR from 2015 to 2016, was a Consulting Marketing Strategist from 2014 to 2015, Marketing Communications Director for 2Checkout from 1013 to 2014, Brand & Media Consultant at The Ohio State University in 2012, an MBA Sales and Marketing Intern for Rev1 Ventures from 2010 to 2012, an Operations & Marketing Coordinator for C&G Partners from 2008 to 2010, a Publicity Intern at Magnolia Pictures in 2010, an Assistant Editor at WebMD and a a Contributing Public Policy Manager at Pfizer from 2007 to 2008, a Conservation Education Representative at Columbus Zoo from 2004 to 2005. Also, his creative consultancy side gig, CoyDog Collective, has been running since 2019. As I said, he's seen a lot, inside and outside of comics.

Sam Kusek quit the Senior Outreach Lead for Comics job at Kickstarter in December last year, leaving for Oni. after he previously took the position in April 2024 at a salary of between $120,000 and $140,000. This came after Bryce Gold briefly held the position of Head of Comics at Kickstarter between May and December 2023, following Director of Publishing & Comics Outreach Oriana Leckert's move away from comics. Stay a little longer, won't you, Sean?

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