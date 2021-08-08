Sean Gordon Murphy Previews Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic

Sean Gordon Murphy is working on a new Batman comic book. Is this his promised White Knight threequel, Batman: Beyond The White Knight? On Instagram he says that he can't name it or when it's scheduled for, but it seems to fit his previous descriptions. He previously said that Batman: Beyond The White Knight would include Terry McGinnis in the future, more of a Blade Runner Batman, describing it as a sci-fi thriller with a Gotham that received Bruce Wayne's fortune as funding to improve the city as a place to live. With every policeman teched up twice as much as Batman ever was. And with Terry McGinnis, known as the Batman Beyond, who has stolen one of Bruce Wayne's suits. Here's a look at what Sean Gordon Murphy can't quite talk about yet.



Sean Gordon Murphy: Deep in the ruins of Wayne Manor…

Sean Gordon Murphy: Inking the suit with a calligraphy nib. Having a blast.

Sean Murphy: Mullet Nightwing? Ok….let's do this. (It works best if you think of him as a young Solid Snake)

Sean Murphy: WIP of my new book! I decided to slow down by about 20% in order to make each page a good as I can. I hate seeing my rushed art get published, so for this book I'm taking my gloves off. (My art is rarely rushed, but trying to be fast inevitably leads to some B level pages and panels)

Sean Murphy: WIP on stone Batman stuff. Super fun Easter eggs in the background!

Sean Murphy: Studying a lot of Toth lately to improve my blocking and staging. *I'm still not allowed to talk about this book yet, or its release date.

Originally planned for this summer, odds are we are looking at 2022 now… but this gives you an idea about where it's going.