Sean Gordon Murphy Previews Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Sean Gordon Murphy is working on a new Batman comic book. Is this his promised White Knight threequel, Batman: Beyond The White Knight? On Instagram he says that he can't name it or when it's scheduled for, but it seems to fit his previous descriptions. He previously said that Batman: Beyond The White Knight would include Terry McGinnis in the future, more of a Blade Runner Batman, describing it as a sci-fi thriller with a Gotham that received Bruce Wayne's fortune as funding to improve the city as a place to live. With every policeman teched up twice as much as Batman ever was. And with Terry McGinnis, known as the Batman Beyond, who has stolen one of Bruce Wayne's suits. Here's a look at what Sean Gordon Murphy can't quite talk about yet.

  • Sean Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic

  • Sean Gordon Murphy: Deep in the ruins of Wayne Manor…
  • Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
  • Sean Gordon Murphy: Inking the suit with a calligraphy nib. Having a blast.
  • Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
  • Sean Murphy: Mullet Nightwing? Ok….let's do this. (It works best if you think of him as a young Solid Snake)
  • Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic


    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
  • Sean Murphy: WIP of my new book! I decided to slow down by about 20% in order to make each page a good as I can. I hate seeing my rushed art get published, so for this book I'm taking my gloves off. (My art is rarely rushed, but trying to be fast inevitably leads to some B level pages and panels)

  • Sean Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic

  • Sean Murphy: WIP on stone Batman stuff. Super fun Easter eggs in the background!
  • Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic


    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
    Sean Gordon Murphy Previews His Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
  • Sean Murphy: Studying a lot of Toth lately to improve my blocking and staging. *I'm still not allowed to talk about this book yet, or its release date.

Originally planned for this summer, odds are we are looking at 2022 now… but this gives you an idea about where it's going.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.