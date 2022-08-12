Seanan McGuire Writes Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer Special at BOOM

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios announced a new Magic: The Gathering comic book special hitting stores in November, Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1, by Seanan McGuire and Fabiana Mascolo. The announcement begs the question: what the heck is a lithomancer? We're assuming based on the cover that lithomancy is a form of magic performed by a grunge chick reciting the words to the hit 1991 song by Nirvana, Lithium. But admittedly, you could probably stand to look it up in the dictionary.

Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1 cover courtesy BOOM! Studios
Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1 cover courtesy BOOM! Studios

In any case, a press release from BOOM! provides both more details and a lazy way to pad the word count of this article:

BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), with Wizards of the Coast LLC, announced today MAGIC: NAHIRI THE LITHOMANCER #1, a special one-shot issue from Nebula, Hugo, Locus, and Alex Award-winning novelist Seanan McGuire (Ghost-Spider) returning to the world of Magic: The Gathering with artist Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly, Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout), to bring Nahiri the Lithomancer to comics this November!

Nahiri–also known as The Harbinger–has protected her home plane of Zendikar for centuries, her ruthlessness and terrible deeds kept in check by a strong sense of justice. But her fate is far from decided, and a new challenge awaits that may change the way the entire Multiverse perceives her…

MAGIC: NAHIRI THE LITHOMANCER #1 features main cover art by artist Ariel Olivetti (Conan), and a variant cover by artist Suspiria Vilchez (Swamp Dogs).

The press release also featured a quote about the special by BOOM! editor Kathleen Wisneski, but Bleeding Cool has a strict "no editors" policy, which is why nobody proofread this article. So we can't post the quote here. Sorry.

But give thanks for the fact that Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer will be in stores on November 30, 2022. Check out some covers below.

Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1 cover courtesy BOOM! Studios
Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1 cover courtesy BOOM! Studios

 

