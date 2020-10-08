Second Printing For Strange Academy and X Of Swords

A small second printing line-up this week it seems. Nothing from DC, The Department Of Truth from Image Comics, a We Only Find Them When They're Dead from Boom Studios and just three – count them – three reprints from Marvel Comics. And none of them written by Donny Cates which is just a shocking state of affairs. The three books include a feature issue on Doyle Dormammu and his rather Hellboy-looking future in Strange Academy #3 by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, as well as the story spread across two issues, of Wolverine and Solem, as part of the X Of Swords crossover, first part in Wolverine, second part in X-Force, with the same creative team, Benjamin Percy and Victor Bogdanovic. Marauders is the first X Of Swords issue not to go to a second printing. Not yet, anyway, That could change momentarily.

STRANGE ACADEMY #3 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

DOYLE DORMAMMU, HEAD OF THE CLASS?

• Anyone who has been to New Orleans knows that it's a magical place, but the students of STRANGE ACADEMY are about to see it firsthand.

• Their first field trip as a class shows them a city (and the stakes of what they're living) in ways that light a fuse that is going to blow up in a big way. Rated T SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE #6 2ND PTG VAR XOS

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ben Percy (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Adam Kubert

X OF SWORDS, PART 3

Descent. Penance. A legendary power reclaimed.

Parental Advisory SRP: $3.99 X-FORCE #13 2ND PTG VAR XOS

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ben Percy (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Dustin Weaver

X OF SWORDS, PART 4

Stealth. The power within. The burden of knowledge.

Parental Advisory SRP: $3.99

No covers yet – so here's the second printing cover for Fantastic Four: Antithesis #2 while we wait.