A Secret Something Is Killing The Children Comic is Coming From Boom

A Secret "Something Is Killing The Children" Comic is Coming From Boom Studios... and we think we know what it is.

Article Summary A secret "Something Is Killing The Children" mega issue with #0 and #1 is coming from Boom Studios.

The new release will be around 70 pages, exciting news for fans of James Tynion's hit series.

Boom won't reprint #0 as a stand-alone, raising the mega issue's appeal for collectors.

The "Special K" variant cover by Jerome Opena is limited to about 100 copies worldwide.

The comics industry can't get enough of James Tynion and Werther Dell'edera's mega-hit Something is Killing the Children. Boom Studios can't seem to get enough either, as they are finding new ways every year to reprint and resell issue #1. It should come as no surprise that at the end of its fifth-year anniversary, Boom Studios is repacking and reprinting the SIKTC flagship issue, albeit with a cool twist.

Sources close to the publisher tell me that a secret SIKTC issue was withheld from the Diamond Previews catalogue–and this secret issue is not only a reprint of issue #1 but a combined mega issue reprinting the just released SIKTC #0 along with #1. If the maths are correct, that would put this close to a whopping 70 pages. This is great news for fans who were not able to get their hands on a copy of #0 today, as the publisher recently announced that it has both sold out at a distributor level and that they have no plans to reprint it (as a stand-alone issue, I suppose. The devil's in the small print.) I'd bet on seeing a new printing of this as we approach the ten-year anniversary of Something is Killing the Children.

Speaking of Something Is Killing The Children #0, Boom might have just printed the rarest cover in SIKTC's publishing history with their "Special K" variant for the issue. Drawn by Seven To Eternity's own Jerome Opena, I'm hearing that there are around only 100 copies of this cover in circulation worldwide. I'm hearing that retailers have been contacting Boom asking for more, but the publisher is holding firm to the incredibly high ordering threshold to receive this very special one-per-store variant.

To Boom and the staying power of SIKTC's credit, this series has always drawn top talent to the cover program over the past five years, and one could only speculate who they've contracted to do what is sure to be a laundry list of variant covers for the upcoming combo issue…

