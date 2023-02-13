Secrets And Lies in I Am Batman #18 (BatSpoilers) It's the final issue of I Am Batman, the New York adventures of Jace Fox, a new Batman, and the Fox family who he is in orbit around.

So over on Twitter, @TheDCStan tweets out the following demand. "Bleedingcool needs to deliver some tea on I Am Batman #18". What, am I taking requests from randos now? Well, yes, it seems that I am, yes,

And naturally, I comply. I know my place. So, I Am Batman tells the story of Jace Fox, formerly Tim Fox, the eldest son of Lucius Fox – though no longer Tanya Fox, turns out his biological mother was Elena Aoiki, from an extra-marital affair. So, it's all been going down in the Fox family. One of the ongoing thread was Tanya Fox, who raised Jace as her own, being dead set against superheroes and superheroics, going so far in one reality or another, to draft legislation to make them illegal. And specifically went up against Jace Fox, Teh Next Batman, in scenes that may have left him dead if Tanya Fox had gotten her way.

So there is far more at stake for Jace Fox in I Am Batman #18 with this revelatory scene.

Though it's not just Tanya Fox who knows Jace Fox's identity. There's his younger sister, Tiffany Fox as well, aiming to be a new Robin. And someone else seems to know them both far too well.

This is, after all, the final issue of the series… the end of what would have once upon a time have been the 5G series known as New Batman. Don't expect all your questions to be answered, he'll be back… but for now we get a very definitive The End, rather than To Be Continued In The Adventures Of Jace Fox…

I AM BATMAN #18 CVR A CHRISTIAN DUCE

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Christian Duce

Jace Fox is on the most urgent mission of his tenure as Batman: to save the life of his mother. At war with the domestic terror group called the Moral Authority, Jace fights a relentless battle alongside his sister Tiffany and a new hero who bridges DC's past, present, and future as I Am Batman comes to a spectacular and emotional close. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/14/2023