Seno Yanase's Bite Marks And Flourite in TokyoPop August 2024 Solicits

Seno Yanase's Bite Marks And Flourite launches in TokyoPop's August 2024 solicits as well as Tim Burton's Alice In Wonderland.

Seno Yanase's Bite Marks And Flourite launches, translated into English in TokyoPop's August 2024 solicits and solicitations, though for books coming out in October. As well as a manga adaptation of Tim Burton's Alice In Wonderland.

BITE MARKS AND FLUORITE GN (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Seno Yanase

A non-human thing that lives in the darkness – that which you will someday become. Mortally wounded trying to prevent what he thought was a mugging, Haru's life is saved by the vampire Akihito, with one small drawback; he is now a vampire too. The transformation takes time however, and while he adapts, Haru is vulnerable prey for other vampires. Akihito promises to keep him safe, and as Haru adjusts to his new circumstances, he also finds himself falling for the man who gave him a second chance at life… In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

GARDENERS FAVORITE POISONOUS FLOWER GN

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Rirako Kabashima

When itinerant traveler Orbit, also known as "Ollie," gets stranded without permit or paperwork in the authoritarian city-state of Belote, the only place that will hire him is as a caretaker, or "gardener," at the male brothel Le Jouet Queue. He quickly discovers that all of the companions working there are furless, half animal and half human beings who are treated as pets, property, and sometimes even as livestock for slaughter. For many of the furless there, life at the brothel is a marked improvement from all they've suffered earlier in their lives. They are fed, sheltered, pampered, and looked after by Ollie and the other gardeners- and even a gilded cage is better than the cruelties of the outside world. But when Ollie's considerate, gentle nature and pure heart catch the eye of the tempestuous Aconit, the most prized and coveted furless in Le Jouet Queue, what begins as idle seduction soon blooms into something deeper.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

LULLABY OF THE DAWN VOL 05 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Ichika Yuno

Night after night, Elva steps forth into the black sea with sword in hand, driving back creatures that surge forth from the waves, for he is one of the "kannagi," white-haired, ageless warrior priests chosen by the divine to protect the people of the island. Although kannagi are destined to live short and lonely lives, Elva has found devoted companion in Alto, whose touch heals the black stains left by the cursed sea, and who has sworn to serve him and free him from his cursed fate.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN GN VOL 01 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Yuu Nagira (A) Megumi Kitano

Hira has always dreaded the first day of new classes. Ever since he was little, he's had a stutter that only worsens when he's anxious, causing Hira to always sink to the bottom of the social pyramid. This year of his high school career might not have been any different if it weren't for him: Kiyoi, the most beautiful and kingly man Hira has ever seen. Normally, their lives would never intersect, but Hira suddenly gets a chance to grow closer with Kiyoi when he's made the popular group's gofer and gets Kiyoi's phone number! Hira treasures every order Kiyoi gives him and every bit of change he's handed to run errands… Is this what they call love?

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

PRIMUS 7 GN VOL 02 (RES) (MR)

TOKYOPOP – NOIR CAESAR

(W) Nic Macari

Seven and Silva Ajamu witness the deaths of their father and grandfather by the hands of Arthur Grove. They are saved by Viktor Espinoza a former soldier who raises them as his own. Viktor must teach the boys how to harness their power before it's too late. Meanwhile, Grove has a dark energy brewing inside him that can alter the balance of Primordia as we know it. Can the two brothers work together and unlock their full potential?

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN GN VOL 02 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Yuu Nagira (A) Megumi Kitano

Even from a young age Hira was an introvert, too nervous to speak up, disappearing into the crowd at his high school. From afar he admires his classmate, Kiyoi, ruling as the king of the class with his handsome looks and his aloof attitude. To him, everyone is equally worthless. With his low self-esteem, Hira is happy to play his part as Kiyoi's loyal gopher, but even he's surprised when he finds Kiyoi's phone number added to his cellphone. Every glance, every scrap of attention is precious. Could these lonely, suffocating feelings actually be love?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Yuu Nagira (A) Rikako Kasai

Kazunari Hira is not what you'd call popular. In fact, he's basically on the lowest rung of the social ladder, due largely to his stutter that tends to flare up when he's anxious. And then there's him: Sou Kiyoi, leader of the pack and the most beautiful man Hira has ever seen. When Hira is made the popular group's gofer, he realizes that he doesn't mind his lowly position so much when the orders are coming from Kiyoi's lips. In fact, Hira treasures every order Kiyoi gives him and every bit of change he's handed to run errands. Could he actually be… in love?

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

(W) Yuu Nagira (A) Rikako Kasai

Even from a young age Hira was an introvert, too nervous to speak up, disappearing into the crowd at his high school. From afar he admires his classmate, Kiyoi, ruling as the king of the class with his handsome looks and his aloof attitude. To him, everyone is equally worthless. With his low self-esteem, Hira is happy to play his part as Kiyoi's loyal gopher, but even he's surprised when he finds Kiyoi's phone number added to his cellphone. Every glance, every scrap of attention is precious. Could these lonely, suffocating feelings actually be love?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

GENTLE NOBLES VACATION RECOMMENDATION VOL 09

TOKYOPOP

(W) Misaki, Momochi (A) Sando

When Lizel mysteriously finds himself in a city that bears odd similarities to his own but clearly isn't, he quickly comes to terms with the unlikely truth: this is an entirely different world. Even so, laid-back Lizel isn't the type to panic. He immediately sets out to learn more about this strange place, and to help him do so, hires a seasoned adventurer named Gil as his tour guide and protector. Until he's able to find a way home, Lizel figures this is a perfect opportunity to explore a new way of life adventuring as part of a guild. After all, he's sure he'll go home eventually… might as well enjoy the otherworldly vacation for now!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

OUR NOT SO LONELY PLANET TRAVEL GUIDE GN VOL 05 (RES) (MR) (

TOKYOPOP

(W) Mone Sorai (A / CA) Mone Sorai

Super serious Asahi Suzumura and laidback, easygoing Mitsuki Sayama might seem like an odd couple, but they made a deal; they'll vacation around the world and when they get back to Japan, they'll get married. As they travel from country to country, the different people, cultures and cuisine they encounter begin to bring them closer together. After all they're not just learning about the world, but about themselves too.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

DISNEY MANGA ALICE IN WONDERLAND GN

TOKYO POP – DISNEY MANGA

(W) Jun Abe

Based on Tim Burton's fantastical movie, Disney's Alice in Wonderland manga tells the story of Alice Kingsleigh, a young girl who visited the magical world of Underland for the first time. After she spots a white rabbit at a garden party, she tumbles down a hole after him and is reunited with her old friends. She soon learns it is her destiny to end the Red Queen's reign of terror. You've never seen the Lewis Carroll class quite like this.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

DISNEY MANGA TIM BURTONS NBX COLOR ED GN

TOKYO POP – DISNEY MANGA

(W) Jun Asuka (A) Manuel Puppo

Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King, the ruler of Halloween Town and master of all things creepy. But he's tired of his life in the shadows and longs for something new. When he accidentally stumbles upon Christmas Town, he decides this is the perfect chance to try his hand at a brand new holiday and is convinced he'll have the world yelling "Scary Christmas"! With the young patchwork doll Sally trying to dissuade him and the evil Oogie Boogie waiting in the wings to take over Halloween Town in Jack's absence, he'd better hurry if he wants to get his plan in place by December 25th!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

