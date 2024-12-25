Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: sentinels, xspoilers

Sentinel Greetings This Christmas Day From Marvel (XSpoilers)

Sentinel Greetings This Christmas Day From Marvel Comics... but are modern day Sentinels all they are cracked up to be? (XSpoilers)

It's Christmas time, and there's no need to be afraid. Unless, of course, there are Sentinels everywhere. Well, 'tis the season to be exterminating thirty foot high humanoid robot monstrosities throwing their arms around the world at Christmas time.

Mystique #3 has the classic look on the cover, but on the inside, it's the ones from another of the From The Ashes titular books.

See, the editorial corner box makes it all clear.

Exceptional X-Men #4 has the traditional form of Sentinel for Bronze to go up against…

…but it turns out it's just the usual Danger Room affair, courtesy of Emma Frost.

And X-Men #4 also goes up against Sentinels but they are slightly cuter. Remember folks, a sentinel is not just for Christmas…

I remember when I was a kid, we always had proper Sentinels for Christmas. Thirty foot tall harbingers with clanging chimes of doom. Not all this modern woke half-human, half-dog, half-dream sequence nonsense you get today…

X-MEN #9

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240670

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Federico Vicentini (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART THREE!

Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier's dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: $4.99 EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240689

(W) Eve Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

LO, THE ICEMAN COMETH!

But Kitty Pryde suspects that her old comrade Bobby Drake isn't being entirely honest with her. And our all-new hero BRONZE faces her first big solo battle and also has to interact with a person she has a crush on! Which is worse?!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: $3.99 MYSTIQUE #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240661

(W) Declan Shalvey (A/CA) Declan Shalvey

• A strategic stop in Madripoor turns into an international incident as Mystique prepares her endgame against S.H.I.E.L.D.!

• But what is the mother of mutant terrorism after in Lowtown?

• And what have her enemies sent to deal with her?

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: $3.99

