Separated At Birth: Batman/Deadpool #1 And Animal Man #19 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Grant Morrison revisits meta storytelling in Batman/Deadpool #1, echoing themes from Animal Man #19.

Both comics break the fourth wall, with characters questioning reality and connecting with the reader.

Animal Man #19 features Morrison meeting his own creation, a device possibly repeated in Batman/Deadpool.

Batman/Deadpool #1 is packed with top creators and stories blending DC and Marvel icons in metafictional chaos.

Grant Morrison wrote Animal Man #19, published in 1984. Grant Morrison also wrote Batman/Deadpool #1 out this week, forty-one years later. And in the preview for the crossover, we see Deadpool dealing with the collapse of the walls around him, including the fourth wall…

And, as Bleeding Cool gave you the nod in certain spoilers a little while ago, this is a reprise/homage/swipe from Animal Man #19 from 1989 by Grant Morrison and Chas Truog. In which Buddy Baker, Animal Man, under the influence of peyote, sees the comic book's reader, breaking the fourth wall and falling out of reality.

Then Grant Morrison meets Animal Man in the comic itself, talking about their struggles writing the comic book, their own personal life, and the trouble they have heaped on Buddy Baker. And it does look like Grant Morrison may be making a similar appearance in this comic book as well…

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

