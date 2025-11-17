Posted in: Comics | Tagged: deadpool, newlitg
Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview in The Daily LITG, 17th November, 2025
Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list with Gotham’s wild crossover event
- Discover the top trending comic book stories, releases, and industry highlights from the past 24 hours
- Dive into LITG’s look back at the most popular headlines from past years, including X-Men and Pokémon GO
- Spotlight on comic creator birthdays and how to subscribe to the Daily LITG for the latest comic news
Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview: Gotham Goes Looney Tunes
- Well Greg Capullo Is Definitely Working On Something Spider-Man…
- Batman H2SH Leads The Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Angoulême Comics Festival Suffering A "Slow Death" After Boycotts
- New Free-To-Play 5v5 Action MOBA StoneHold Announced
- Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Hot Toys Unveils New Predator: Badlands 1/6 Scale Dek Figure
- Tracker Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E05: "The Old Ways" Preview
- DC Crime NOT DC Crime? James Gunn Debunks DCU Series Title & More
- Exclusive Mattel Creations Masters of the Universe Red Shadow Debuts
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Wham Bam Slam & Comic Artist Survival At Thought Bubble
- Ow My Head For The Daily LITG, 16th November, 2025
In LITG one year ago, The Last Day At Thought Bubble
- Slow Horses: Jackson Lamb Brings Nation to Tears at Children in Need
- Marvel Comics Teases Future Teasers In Timeslide This December
- Rob Liefeld Enjoys Weapon X-Men From Joe Casey, ChrisCross & Alex Ross
- Doctor Who: New T-Shirt Might Be Dropping Clue to Season 2 Villain
- McFarlane Makes a Joke with New $250 Joker Movie Deluxe Collector Set
- Batman: The Animated Series Animated Cel Art Debuts from McFarlane
- Bleeding Cool Presents: DC Comics' Full February 2025 Solicitations
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics February 2025 Solicitations
- Exceptional X-Men #3 Preview: Frost vs. Pryde, No Chill
- Wonder Man Images: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Sports Familiar Look
- James Tynion IV on Exquisite Plans Beyond Comics at Thought Bubble
- Jimmy Broxton's Fully Loaded Announced At Thought Bubble
- From One Side Of Thought Bubble Comic Con 2024 To The Other (Video)
- DC Comics in February 2025 in The Daily LITG, 16th of November 2024
- Rick And Morty: Ricklemania in Oni Press' February 2025 Solicits
- Thought Bubble Kicks Off The Friday Night In Harrogate, In Pictures
- The Legend Of La Mariposa – Sweetest Crime Debut at Thought Bubble
LITG tw0 years ago, Fixing Hank McCoy
- X-Men February 2024 Solicits Will Finally Fix Hank McCoy, The Beast
- Marvel Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For February 2024
- Frasier vs. Lilith? (Sorry, Freddy): Season 1 Ep. 7 Preview Images
- X-Men February 2024 Solicits Will Finally Fix Hank McCoy, The Beast
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
- Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Confirms PlayStation Open Beta Test
- Chip Zdarsky Writes Joker: Year One & Very Killing Joke Isn't It?
- Reacher Universe: Delacorte Press to Publish 4 New Jack Reacher Novels
- First Look Inside Fall Of The House Of X & Rise Of The Powers Of X
- Platinum DC Comics McFarlane Collector Edition Variants Revealed
- Jordan Hart, David Ebeltoft & Chiara Raimondi- The Cabinet from Image
- The Fifteenth Doctor Who, in Free Comic Book Day 2024's Full List
- Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum Ten Months Late from DC Comics
- The Jaguar Leads Archie Comics February 2024 Full Solicitations
- Ghostbusters Back In Town Fills Gap Between Afterlife & Frozen Empire
- Joshua Williamson Records You A Video If You Order 100 Duke #1 Copies
- Marvel Will Fix Hank McCoy In 2024 For Reasons You All Already Know
- Francis Ford Coppola Gets His Own Graphic Novel
- Printwatch: Superior Spider-Man, GI Joe & Deviant Get More Printings
- Putting The Beast Back in The Daily LITG, 16th November 2023
LITG three years ago, Double The Illuminati
- Marvel Reveals a New Illuminati In Captain America & Winter Soldier
- McFarlane Toys Teases Three New DC Comics Multiverse Figures
- Immortal Hulk Complete Omnibus & Other Marvel Big Books For 2023
- Constantine Director Has One Mandatory Change for the Sequel Film
- The Walking Dead Series Finale Images; "Big Twist" to Spinoffs?
- Immortal X-Men Using The Past To Divine The Future (XSpoilers)
- Superman & Lois: Warner Bros. Discovery's DCU Comments A Bad Sign?
- I Am Iron Man, from Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande in 2023
- Blade's Vampire Nation Is In Need Of Immigrants In The Marvel Universe
- The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Proves He Put in the Luke Skywalker Work
- Diamond Comics On Why They Can't Do Free Shipping But Boom Will Help
- Cosmic Ghost Rider Returns With Stephanie Phillips & Juann Cabal
- Lorne Stars in John Byrne's Original Angel: After the Fall Pages
- She-Hulk To Defend Tony Stark For Murder In New Invincible Iron Man?
- DC Power, The 30th Anniversary Of Milestone For Black History Month
- Porygon Spotlight Hour in The Daily LITG, 16th of November 2022
LITG four years ago, Katy Perry, No Pokémon GO
- Pokémon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards
- DC Comics Makes A Much Bigger Change To Their New Superman Today…
- Marvel's What If…? Returns In March 2022
- Bosch: Legacy – IMDb TV Spinoff Sequel Series Sets 2022 Debut
- Supergirl's Testicles Explode On TikTok
- John Byrne Creates Wolverine Origin Comic As He Would Have Told It
- Pokémon GO BDSP Celebration Event Part One Begins Tomorrow
- Tonight Is Turtwig Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2021
- M.O.D.O.K. Dazzles in Stunning Metal Bodysuit on X-Men #8 Cover
- Do Batman #117 & Nightwing #86 Reveal Who Anti-Oracle Is? (Spoilers)
- Bobby Digital & The Pit of Snakes: Z2 Announces RZA's First Comic
- X Lives Of Wolverine: Check Out The New Variant Covers From Marvel
- Strange: Marvel Teases New Sorceror Supreme to Get Series in March
- M.O.D.O.K. Dazzles in Stunning Metal Bodysuit on X-Men #8 Cover
- ABLAZE Publishing Zerocalcare's Graphic Novels ahead of Netflix Series
- Stephen Green Joins Three Worlds Three Moons Substack Comics
- Frank Miller's Black Widow Original Art – Daredevil #187 At Auction
- Stan Lee & Jack Kirby's First Radio-Active Man Page, $100,000 So Far
- Scholastic Buys Fahmida Azim's Graphic Novel Mega Megha At Auction
- Dave Cockrum's First X-Men TPB Painted Cover Artwork Up For Sale
- Poison Ivy Gets A Redefined Origin And A New Future Today (Spoilers)
- What If Wolverine Had Eight Claws? Daily LITG 16th of November 2021
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO & The Boys
- Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion Return to Raids in Pokémon GO
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Isn't Sure Trump Supporters Understand Series
- Who Will Be The Surprise Raid Boss For Late November In Pokémon GO?
- My Hero Academia Gets Heroic In New Wave of Funko Pops
- New Pokémon GO Event Brings Shiny Slowpoke & Return Of Shiny Meltan
- Diamond Select Toys Boba Fett Figure Is Hitting Stores Now
- Saying Goodbye To DC Comics Staffers Last Week
- All Pokémon GO, All The Time – The Daily LITG, 15th November 2020
- DC Comics Recalls Blackest Night Brightest Day Boxset Over Fake Glues
- Fear the Walking Dead, TWD World Beyond: CRM Clues, Theories Update
- Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther Returns, Off Missing In Action List
- Wolverine Beats Death Metal In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- The Seven Secrets #3 Secret Variant So Secret Almost No One Saw It
- Byte-Sized #1 FOCs Today – And Everything Else From Cullen Bunn?
- Did Rorschach Create A Character Like The Question? (Spoilers)
- The Complete Grandville L'Intégrale From Bryan Talbot In 2021
- Vixen Return Confirmed by DC Comics For Truth & Justice In 2021
- Forbidden Planet International Also Has A Lockdown Click & Collect
LITG six years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17
And Nightwing/Catwoman fans were getting baited.
- DC Bait Readers By Having Catwoman Cheat On Batman With Nightwing in February
- DC Comics Not Reprinting Superman #17 Despite Secret Identity-Revealing Sellout
- "The Masked Singer" Week #6 Delivers Mind-Blowing Unmasking [Review]
- Does Lois Lane #8 Solicitation Support the 'Cuck Kent' Theory?
- "Doctor Who": With "Children in Need", It's The Doctor to the Rescue!
- "Stranger Things" Season 4 "Video Store Fridays" : "Starship Troopers", "Assassin's Creed", & More
- Batwoman Meets Supergirl For the First Time! Plus Solicitation Issues, DC Giants in Walmart for November
- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" – The CW Releases Preview Images
- David F. Walker, John Timms Join Young Justice Creative Team in February
- Superman and Batman Launch a New Surveillance Status Quo in February
LITG seven years ago, Marvel was cancelling Chuck Wendig
And it was all because of social media.
- Marvel Cancels All Of Star Wars: Shadow Of Vader by Chuck Wendig
- The New 'Superboy Prime' Look For Jonathan Kent?
- Johnny Depp Continues to Shatter the Magic of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Was Detective Comics Before Batman Cancelled Over Racial Concerns?
- Stan Lee Tribute to Run on Marvel Comics Covers in December and January
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ed Brubaker, creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator.
- Artist and colourist José Villarrubia
- Marco Lopez, writer on Massively Effective,
- Comic book reviewer Rob McClellan
- Jeff Brennan, artist on Superman, Champions and Flare.
- Comic book journalist Octavio Karbank
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.