Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview in The Daily LITG, 17th November, 2025

Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, The Last Day At Thought Bubble

LITG tw0 years ago, Fixing Hank McCoy

LITG three years ago, Double The Illuminati

LITG four years ago, Katy Perry, No Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO & The Boys

LITG six years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17

And Nightwing/Catwoman fans were getting baited.

LITG seven years ago, Marvel was cancelling Chuck Wendig

And it was all because of social media.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ed Brubaker, creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator.

Artist and colourist José Villarrubia

Marco Lopez , writer on Massively Effective,

Comic book reviewer Rob McClellan

Jeff Brennan , artist on Superman, Champions and Flare.

Comic book journalist Octavio Karbank

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

