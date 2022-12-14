Separated At Birth: Gerry Duggan's Iron Man Vs James Tynion's Batman

Separated At Birth! Gerry Duggan's Iron Man Vs James Tynion's Batman! During his run on Batman, writer James Tynion IV write a Bruce Wayne who had lost his fortune, taken by the Joker. And unable to operate from Wayne Manor anymore. Instead, the poverty-stricken Bruce Wayne took a "brownstone" property in the heart of Gotham.

Tynion wrote "he needs to figure out in this moment how can he be Batman today, knowing that the city is growing more and more dangerous. The key thing with Joker War was, basically, to set off a whole bunch of change in Gotham City and it's going to deeply affect the status quo. To the point that Batman needs to change his approach. He's going to need to change his base of operations. He's going to need to change how he's interacting with crime in the city. And this is something that is scary on one front but it's also really exciting because Batman loves building things."

A "Brownstone" refers to a brown sandstone that was once a popular building material. The term is used in the United States to refer to a townhouse clad in this, or any of a number of aesthetically similar materials. So basically, a city building, nothing too grand, too modern or too much of a slum. Somewhere… nice.

A neighbourhood, with nice middle-class neighbours in the heart of the city. Mostly.

And putting a Batcave in the basement.

In today's Invincible Iron Man #1 by Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri, we have a Tony Stark who no longer has his big buildings or big companies.

Not even his house from Iron Man 3, Avengers Tower or Avengers Mansion. But what he does have?

A brownstone home in Manhattan. And putting a Stark cave in the basement.

And no longer with his fortune. Did Doctor Doom steal it? Not quite.

A rather noble endeavour for the former arms dealer. And addressing the issue of Chekhov's weapon arsenal at the get-go. So what happens?

Of course it does. Remind me, what happened to Bruce Wayne's brownstone?

What is it with Marvel and DC's technological-based billionaire superheroes over a) keeping their money, b) moving into brownstones and c) getting them blown up?

Neither was what happened to Bruce Wayne…

