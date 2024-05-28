Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: doctor who, flash, River Sing, Separated At Borth, si spurrier, Swipe File

Separated At Birth: Inspector Pilgrim And River Song

When Inspector Pilgrim popped up in Flash there were comparisons to be made to John Constantine and Doctor Who. But what about River Song?

Article Summary Inspector Pilgrim's identity in Flash #9 mirrors the time-twisting reveal of River Song from Doctor Who.

Si Spurrier, writer of Flash #9, has connections to Doctor Who through his work on related comic series.

Themes of characters ensuring their own safety across time are highlighted in both Flash and Doctor Who.

The concept of creative inspiration is discussed, suggesting Flash #9 draws from various influences.

When Inspector Pilgrim popped up in Flash as a down-to-earth celestial guide for Wally West's children, there were some comparisons to be made. John Constantine to Swamp Thing or Tim Hunter was one, as was Doctor Who, especially with a time traveller with such a name. But did anyone have their money on River Song? Today's Flash #9 by Si Spurrier and Ramon Perez reveals the identity of Inspector Pilgrim and it is one, to be fair, that many folks had worked out, at least in part. But it is revealed in a familiar way.

Inspector Pilgrim knows that Wade West will be safe with him, because he was safe with him. Wade grows up to be the Inspector, so everything is fine. Which flashes back to those who saw Doctor Who: When A Good Man Goes To War.

In which River Song assures Rory and Amy Pond that their daughter, Melody Pond is fine and the Doctor will save her. Because Melody Pond was fine and the Doctor saved her. And she grew up to be River Song, and she is fine.

Do you think Si Spurrier watched A Good Man Goes To War? Well, given that he wrote the Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor comic book series for Titan Comics…

I'd say there's a pretty good chance, don't you? Obviously, it's far from the only time this particular twist has been used, but the one about assuring a family member that the person in danger is safe, by having theor future self say it, seems a little familiar. The Flash #9 by Si Spurrier and Ramon Perez is published by DC Comics today.

FLASH #9 CVR A RAMON PEREZ

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Ramon Perez

As the Speed Force glitching causes more chaos around the world, another Rogue is gifted with a mysterious powerset upgrade, while Linda seeks out the source of the mysterious voices she's been hearing, and Barry reaches a breaking point!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/28/2024

