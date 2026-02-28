Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Swipe File | Tagged: boba fett, John Tyler Christopher, Swipe File

Separated At Birth: John Tyler Christopher's Star Wars #10 Boba Fett

Separated At Birth: John Tyler Christopher's Star Wars #10 Action Figure Variant cover and a Boba Fett cosplayer

Article Summary Star Wars #10’s Boba Fett action figure variant by John Tyler Christopher is a hot comic for collectors.

The variant concludes JTC’s run of iconic Star Wars action figure cover homages for Marvel Comics.

Speculation arises that the Boba Fett artwork may trace back to a cosplayer photo under Creative Commons.

Explores inspiration, homage, and potential copyright questions in the world of Star Wars comic art.

One of the hottest comic books right now, as part of the new 2026 comics speculator boom, is Star Wars #10, the final issue of the Marvel Comics series that fell foul to the Marvel ten-issue curse. And specifically, the John Tyler Christopher Action Figure variant featuring Boba Fett. As the Top Ten Hottest Comics column on Bleeding Cool from Covrprice said, "John Tyler Christopher gets a lot of eyes on his books thanks to his signature negative space style. But this book is a whole different draw! The "action figure variant" is a Star Wars mainstay and a gimmick that many other books have paid homage to. But when JTC delivers his signature style with Boba Fett front and center, collectors love to snag a copy when they can. Especially considering JTC has delivered an action figure variant for every issue in the run, concluding with this book, officially rounding out the OG characters for the fanbase! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $54." Just checking in

But where did the Boba Fett image that John Tyler Christopher created for the cover come from? One of his beautiful photo-realistic images? Maybe. But while he may not have originated the action figure cover, he has been its master, and everyone else copied him. Well, maybe what's good for the goose is good for the gander? Because this is a Wikipedia page for Boba Fett.

With this image, as it says of a Boba Fett cosplayer, taken by DJA_7971 Super Festivals from Ft. Lauderdale, USA on the 6th of July 2013. And uploaded to Wikipedia under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license, which means one is free to share, to copy, distribute and transmit the work, to remix, to adapt the work, under the condition that you must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. Which we have done above. But which John Tyler Christopher, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm have not done… is it possible that a cosplayer image was used in error, believing it to be an official image? As ever, it is not Separated At Birth's role to judge, dear reader. As the legalese below will affirm…

Call it Separated At Birth or call it Swipe File, we present two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, we ask that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Birth doesn't judge; it is more interested in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously, as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artists collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from The Comics Journal, which originally ran a similar column, and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website, but Separated At Birth was considered a less antagonistic title.

