White Sky & Florida Hippopotamus Dominate The Top 10 Hottest Comics

White Sky #1 and Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre #1 Dominate The Top 10 Hottest Comics

As Bleeding Cool has noted through the week, the shelves were hot last Wednesday, considering as quickly as White Sky was landing, it was flying off just as fast as a Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massace… all ccourtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.

WHITE SKY #1 – JEAN PAUL MAVINGA – REGULAR | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Things are getting crazy. Before this book even hit the shelves, it was retailing for $30-$40. People were lining up outside LCS, paying huge sums on the aftermarket, and generally going bananas to get their hands on this book. But why? As of this writing, no one really knows for sure. It's reminiscent of pre-COVID, where Image titles were being hunted like crazy as the "next big thing." The era of the boom, where books were immortalized before they hit the community. Where the hype train got going, leaving collectors behind and speculators at the forefront. We've seen a major reaction toward this book, particularly in the wake of the rise of D'ORC #. We'll see if the momentum can sustain itself, but at this point, it might be best to tread carefully. We tracked it at a high sale of $180 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42. THE FLORIDA HIPPOPOTAMUS COCAINE MASSACRE #1 – JAMES EDWARD CLARK – REGULAR | MAD CAVE STUDIOS | FEBRUARY 2026 Mad Cave has been quietly building out quite an array of titles. This book looks to be the newest one to add to the list, and boy, does it have an insane title. While collectors were clamoring for White Sky #1, many took a step back and looked for something else that wasn't as "hot" that they could get their hands on. Many landed on this book. Many have sung its praises on the internet, and now, we're seeing this book rise on the aftermarket at a crazy clip. Cocaine is expensive, but at this rate, comics are catching up! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $41. WHITE SKY #1 – ELIZA IVANOVA | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Collectors zeroed in on this issue before it even dropped, with many citing missing out on D'ORC #1 as a main driver. The hype train started building, and many LCS were sold out within five minutes of opening the door. Some collectors have pointed toward this series as being in the same vein as The Walking Dead and The Last of Us. Cover A definitely gave off Walking Dead vibes, while this cover from Eliza Ivanova nails the Last of Us aesthetic. Whatever they're working with, collectors are diggin'! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $38. WHITE SKY #1 – LUANA VECCHIO (1:25) | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 White Sky took the community by storm last week, with every iteration of this book seeing some serious heat. Imagine being the only ratio variant available, like this 1:25 from Luana Vecchio! Enough heat to turn the blizzard on the cover into a heat wave. The hype surrounding this book is insane, translating into some insane aftermarket values as collectors try to get their hands on this book! We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $172. THE FLORIDA HIPPOPOTAMUS COCAINE MASSACRE #1 – MIRKA ANDOLFO | MAD CAVE STUDIOS | FEBRUARY 2026 Many collectors missed out on the White Sky, with many more opting to turn lemons into lemonade and pivoting toward this book. It looked amazing on the rack, had the eye-catching style, and the cover art from Mirka Andolfo tied it all together! A bunch of cocaine riddled hippo's running around a theme park? Sign us up, along with a large portion of the community! Despite the bananas tag line, the community still loves the oddities like this book, much like our devout love of Sharknadoes, and Cocaine Grizzly Bears. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $36. STAR WARS #10 – JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER – ACTION FIGURE | MARVEL | FEBRUARY 2026 John Tyler Christopher gets a lot of eyes on his books thanks to his signature negative space style. But this book is a whole different draw! The "action figure variant" is a Star Wars mainstay and a gimmick that many other books have paid homage to. But when JTC delivers his signature style with Boba Fett front and center, collectors love to snag a copy when they can. Especially considering JTC has delivered an action figure variant for every issue in the run, concluding with this book, officially rounding out the OG characters for the fanbase! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $54. DEATH TO PACHUCO #5 – J. GONZO | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Death to Pachuco is hailed as a Chicano noir book that's been seeing some accolades from the community. So, when J. Gonzo, the renowned Chicano artist, delivered a cover in the classic Day of the Dead aesthetic, collectors were quick to secure a copy. This title isn't the most heavily collected or glamorized, but it has a devout fanbase eager to secure books like this! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $21. WHITE SKY #1 – BLANK | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Every copy of White Sky experienced significant aftermarket movement, including the blank one. When the hype runs away, as it has with this book, it's something we often see. The blank cover falls behind some of the other covers, but it still sees heavy movement because collectors want this issue, no matter the cover art. But many still target the blank covers for remarks at cons or signing events to get these books personalized. It will be interesting to see if this book continues to hang with the pack! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $34. NECTAR #1 – CHRIS SHEHAN – REGULAR | VAULT | MARCH 2026 We're accustomed to occasional pre-sale landing on this list, but this book is dang near in a league of its own. Particularly, because this book is the one the online community has appeared to pivot toward after D'ORC and White Sky. It started as a whisper last week, but as LCS sold out of White Sky, online movement and pre-orders for this book skyrocketed. It may have been a flash in the pan, a momentary success, or a sustained achievement. It's too early to tell, especially considering it hasn't even hit shelves yet. We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $45. DEATH FIGHT FOREVER #1 – ALEXIS ZIRITT | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 This book was another title that saw some serious aftermarket movement as collectors pivoted to other books if they missed out on some specific ones. It's hard to walk past it and not be intrigued! It also has the weight of Andrew MacLean behind it, who developed a fanbase with Head Lopper. While this cover from Alexis Ziritt steals the aftermarket show, it's a book fans have been looking forward to, and it appears to have been secured in droves. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18.

*Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, February 22nd, 2026.*