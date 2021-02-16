Separated At Birth: Woody Allen and Alex Ross

Separated At Birth: Comic book creator Jose Villarubia pointed this out last month. He wrote. "This is a thing about the art world I really, really hate. I just saw a picture from a scene in Woody Allen's "A Rainy Day in New York". As it's usual in his movies, the action takes place in a posh apartment. But the art on the wall is a poor copy of a great drawing by Alex Ross based on a drawing by John Buscema. Ross turned it into a fantastic Avengers litho for Dynamic Forces."

"The "artist" crudely copied the drawing, reversed the center section, and Voilà! A decorative piece for the set! If it is a print, it would be copyright infringement. If it is a one of a kind work, it is questionable under copyright laws. In any case, it's a piece of sh-t, and I really resent this type of "art" practice, the galleries and people that support it and the set designers that promote them." Here is a screencap from the movie

Here's the Alex Ross image.

And the fully coloured version, from Dynamic Forces.

So the question is, who painted that painting? And why couldn't the filmmakers use Alex Ross' original?

